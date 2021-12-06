IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli achieves historic feat in Mumbai Test as India claim record win; Ashwin joins elite club

Spinners Jayant Yadav and R Ashwin picked four wickets each, five of them together on the fourth morning, as India wrapped up New Zealand in just 45 minutes to script a record win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday and subsequently clinch the two-Test series 1-0.

Overnight batters Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra negated the early jitters before Jayant remived the latter, the picked two more off successive deliveries and a fourth shortly after. Ashwin, on the other hand, benefitted from a reflex stumping by Wriddhiman Saha, to pick the final wicket as India scripted a impressive win.

All key stats from Day 4 of India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test…

372 runs is the biggest win margin for India in Test cricket, surpassing their previous feat of 337-run win against South Africa in Delhi in 2015. It is subsequently the biggest Test defeat for New Zealand in Test cricket by runs.

1st Virat Kohli has now become the first player to feature in 50 Test wins, 50 ODI wins and 50 T20I wins.

14 India have now stretched their unbeaten run to 14 consecutive Test series win at home having last lost in 2013. 11 of those last came under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

12 New Zealand have now failed to beat India in India in a Test series in 12 attempts, having last won a Test match against India in India in 1988 at the Wankhede.

8 wickets were picked by Ashwin in the Mumbai Test and with the tally he completed 300 wickets in Test cricket at home, joining the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka), James Anderson (England), Anil Kumble (India), Stuart Broad (England), Shane Warne (Australia) in an elite club. He now stands only behind Kumble (350 wickets) among Indians and also became the second fastest to 300-wicket club having reached the milestone in his 49th Test at home, one shy of Muralitharan's feat.

66 wickets is now Ashwin's tally in India-New Zealand Test rivalry as he takes the top spot among wicket-takers surpassing the great Richard Hadlee (65 wickets).