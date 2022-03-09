India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs NZ W Live on TV and Online

After thrashing Pakistan by 107 runs in their opening group clash, the India women's cricket team, led by Mithali Raj, would look to make to continue their winning momentum against hosts New Zealand. The two teams met in a bilateral ODI series in the build-up to the marquee event and the ‘White Ferns’ cruised to a 4-1 win. Can the Indian team get one back when it matters the most?

Here are the live streaming details of the match:

Where is India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 taking place?

India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

At what time does India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 begin?

India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 begins at 6:30 AM IST on Thursday (March 10).

Where to watch the live coverage of India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022?

The India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the INDW vs NZW match here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.