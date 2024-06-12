India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit and Co. set to punch Super 8 ticket in 'India vs Mini India' clash
Unbeaten in Group A, India and USA are fighting for the top spot as the race for Super 8 heats up in New York!
Cricket might be as foreign to most Americans as driving on the left-hand side. However, with Monank Patel's men doing the unthinkable against Pakistan at the grandest stage, fans and followers of the United States of America (USA) would expect the co-hosts to punch above their weight against Rohit Sharma's Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Billed as an India versus 'Mini India' clash, the outcome of match No.25 of the ICC event will end the unbeaten run of either the 2007 world champions or the newest giant killers in T20I cricket. Unbeaten India and the USA have everything to play for in the Group A showdown at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
Considered as one of the biggest upsets in the T20 World Cup, USA upstaged India's arch-rivals Pakistan to strengthen its bid for the Super 8 stage of the ICC tournament. It goes without saying that USA are not favourites against India in the upcoming World Cup encounter. However, the same side met Pakistan as the underdogs at the T20 World Cup and stunned the entire cricket fraternity. Is there another upset on the cards? USA have the same number of points as India in the Group A standings after two matches. The co-hosts outclassed Canada and Pakistan before taking on leaders India on Long Island.
Did you know? USA stars Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh have played for India at the U-19 World Cup. USA batter Milind Kumar has featured in over 100 first-class and List-A games for Delhi and Sikkim. Spinner Nosthush Kenjige, skipper Monank, pacer Jasdeep Singh and left-arm spinner Nisarg Patel have all played age-group or club-level cricket in India. Bowling to icons Rohit and Virat Kohli will be a golden opportunity for the USA stars, who have lesser-known Indian roots. For the former champions, the USA clash will be their last game in the Big Apple.
Fresh from an impressive win over arch-rivals Pakistan, Rohit's Team India is one win away from punching their tickets for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. After playing out a low-scoring thriller, India will aim for a much-improved batting show against the USA in New York. All eyes are on Aaron Jones and Jasprit Bumrah. USA's Jones is the second-highest run-getter at the T20 World Cup. Pace ace Bumrah masterminded India's win over Pakistan and the pacer has picked up five wickets for 20 runs in the ICC event. USA or India, who is leaving the Big Apple as the frontrunner for Super 8?
Super 8 qualification scenario: Why Pakistan closely watching India vs USA clash
Babar Azam’s Pakistan recorded a comfortable win over Canada to remain alive in the Super 8 race. The 2009 world champions improved their net run rate to 0.191 after registering the first win of the 2024 World Cup. If India beat the USA and the co-hosts lose all of their remaining games, Pakistan can take the second spot by recording a massive in its final group game. If the USA score a single point in the remaining games or Pakistan lose a point due to a washout, the Green Army will be out of the T20 World Cup.
Here’s all you need to know about India vs USA encounter at T20 World Cup:
-India are a win away from entering the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup.
-USA and India are the only unbeaten teams in Group A.
-Five members of the USA squad were born in India.
-USA star Harmeet Singh played an IPL game under Rahul Dravid's watch.
-Aaron Jones is the second-highest scorer at the T20 World Cup 2024.
Rohit & Co. to improve batting show against USA
India were all out for 119 in 19 overs against Pakistan in its previous World Cup fixture in New York. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored 13 off 12 balls while ex-captain Virat Kohli only made 4 off 3 balls. Suryakumar Yadav (7), Shivam Dube (3) and Hardik Pandya (7) also perished for cheap. Ravindra Jadeja recorded a duck. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored (42) for the Men In Blue.
HT POLL - Can USA trigger another T20 World Cup upset?
Dating back to at least 1844, the USA cricket team stunned the cricket fraternity with a win over Pakistan. USA are up against India in a crucial Group A clash in New York. Can USA record another World Cup upset with win over India? Let us know your thoughts.
Jasprit Bumrah catches up with NFL star Micah Parsons
Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had a memorable meeting with NFL star Micah Parsons in the build-up to India's match against USA. While Micah tried his hand at batting, Bumrah played some football with the NFL star. Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah visited the National Football League headquarters in New York.
Can India retain top spot in Group A with win over USA?
India are leading Group A with two wins from two matches. India outclassed Ireland and Pakistan before meeting the USA in the Big Apple. With net run rate of +1.455, India are tipped to enter the Supe 8 as Group A leaders. India's arch-rivals Pakistan, are placed third after just one win in three matches. USA are second while Canada are fourth in the Group A standings.
USA star has R Ashwin's attention!
Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has reserved rich praise for USA batter Aaron Jones. The USA star is the second-highest run-getter at the 2024 World Cup. "A sportsman's hunger to compete and be the best brings out this attitude and that is something we must admire," Ashwin said. In the build-up to India's match against the USA, Jones shared his vuiews about the mindset of the side, who are up against strong title contenders for a place in the Super 8.
“I think we're going to treat it like a normal game. Obviously, we know India is a good team, but we've beaten good teams before. I think, obviously, we know that India is a good team, but we are going to treat it like any normal game to be honest - we don't want to play names or teams or anything like that. We've beaten good teams in the past. So definitely going to go hard tomorrow against India," Jones said.
All you need to know!
Rohit Sharma's Team India will meet the USA in match No.25 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India's final match in the Big Apple will get underway at 8:00 PM IST. The toss of the India vs USA clash will take place at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the telecast of the T20 World Cup match on the Star Sports Network in India. Cricket fans can also stream the World Cup game on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Let's check out the squads!
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal
United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk
Rohit Sharma's Team India are up against the United States in their final game at the Big Apple. Before meeting India on Long Island, the USA side staged a massive upset by defeating Pakistan in the Super Over thriller. While the USA side is closing in on a major achievement, India are tipped to avoid an upset by entering the Super 8 stage with a third straight win in Group A. Stay tuned for all the latest updates and live scores of the upcoming T20 World Cup clash between India and the USA from New York!