India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit and Co. set to punch Super 8 ticket in 'India vs Mini India' clash

India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs USA - Cricket might be as foreign to most Americans as driving on the left-hand side. However, with Monank Patel's men doing the unthinkable against Pakistan at the grandest stage, fans and followers of the United States of America (USA) would expect the co-hosts to punch above their weight against Rohit Sharma's Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday. Billed as an India versus 'Mini India' clash, the outcome of match No.25 of the ICC event will end the unbeaten run of either the 2007 world champions or the newest giant killers in T20I cricket. Unbeaten India and the USA have everything to play for in the Group A showdown at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium....Read More

Considered as one of the biggest upsets in the T20 World Cup, USA upstaged India's arch-rivals Pakistan to strengthen its bid for the Super 8 stage of the ICC tournament. It goes without saying that USA are not favourites against India in the upcoming World Cup encounter. However, the same side met Pakistan as the underdogs at the T20 World Cup and stunned the entire cricket fraternity. Is there another upset on the cards? USA have the same number of points as India in the Group A standings after two matches. The co-hosts outclassed Canada and Pakistan before taking on leaders India on Long Island.

Did you know? USA stars Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh have played for India at the U-19 World Cup. USA batter Milind Kumar has featured in over 100 first-class and List-A games for Delhi and Sikkim. Spinner Nosthush Kenjige, skipper Monank, pacer Jasdeep Singh and left-arm spinner Nisarg Patel have all played age-group or club-level cricket in India. Bowling to icons Rohit and Virat Kohli will be a golden opportunity for the USA stars, who have lesser-known Indian roots. For the former champions, the USA clash will be their last game in the Big Apple.

Fresh from an impressive win over arch-rivals Pakistan, Rohit's Team India is one win away from punching their tickets for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. After playing out a low-scoring thriller, India will aim for a much-improved batting show against the USA in New York. All eyes are on Aaron Jones and Jasprit Bumrah. USA's Jones is the second-highest run-getter at the T20 World Cup. Pace ace Bumrah masterminded India's win over Pakistan and the pacer has picked up five wickets for 20 runs in the ICC event. USA or India, who is leaving the Big Apple as the frontrunner for Super 8?

Super 8 qualification scenario: Why Pakistan closely watching India vs USA clash

Babar Azam’s Pakistan recorded a comfortable win over Canada to remain alive in the Super 8 race. The 2009 world champions improved their net run rate to 0.191 after registering the first win of the 2024 World Cup. If India beat the USA and the co-hosts lose all of their remaining games, Pakistan can take the second spot by recording a massive in its final group game. If the USA score a single point in the remaining games or Pakistan lose a point due to a washout, the Green Army will be out of the T20 World Cup.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs USA encounter at T20 World Cup:

-India are a win away from entering the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup.

-USA and India are the only unbeaten teams in Group A.

-Five members of the USA squad were born in India.

-USA star Harmeet Singh played an IPL game under Rahul Dravid's watch.

-Aaron Jones is the second-highest scorer at the T20 World Cup 2024.