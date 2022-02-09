India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI: Focus on Kohli's 100th ODI at home, KL Rahul in IND vs WI contest; Toss at 1 PM
- India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led India, after registering a comfortable win in the opener, now chance to seal the series in what happens to Virat Kohli's 100th ODI at home. Toss to take place at 1 PM. Follow IND vs WI Live Score and Updates from the 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad.
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI: Focus on returning KL Rahul as we await the toss at 1 PM. India were clinical and they were ruthless and that is why they find themselves with a golden chance of taking an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series against Kieron Pollard-led West Indies. Rohit Sharma and Co. pocketed the first contest with a six-wicket win despite suffering a Covid-19 outbreak. Three days later with a few more additions to the squad, the ‘Men in Blue’ looked poised to seal their first bilateral series win in 2022. Moreover, this is Virat Kohli's 100th ODI on home soil. The only change in the playing XI is most likely to be the return of vice-captain KL Rahul, who may replace Ishan Kishan at the top. Other than that, the side looks more or less settled. Now, the onus is on the Windies team to show some fight. Can they do it? Follow IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates from Ahmedabad.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 09, 2022 12:36 PM IST
India Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score: WI's middle-order troublesome
In the 1st ODI we saw West Indies failed to bat through their entire 50 overs.
• Post ICC World Cup 2019, WI has played 28 ODIs which is the most by any team, out of them 12 times they have been bowled out in this span.
• After an early loss of Shai Hope, WI’s middle order failed to steady their innings and lost half their side with the first 20 overs of the inning.
• Post the 2019 World Cup West Indies has lost 78 wickets in their first 20 overs of the innings which is the most wickets lost by team in this duration.
• It was due to the crucial fifty by Holder at #7 which helped WI post 176 runs on the board.
• WI’s middle order (#4-#7) averages 27.09 Post ICC World Cup 2019 which is 24% less compared to the top-order batters.
-
Feb 09, 2022 12:33 PM IST
IND vs WI Live: lack of penetration by India's pace bowlers
Spinners claimed 7 wickets in the 1st ODI and restricted West Indies to 176 runs. Siraj who was back in the playing 11 gave an early breakthrough by dismissing Shai Hope.
o This was only the 12th wicket by India in the powerplay since 2020 in ODIs.
• This was only the 4th time Indian bowlers have managed to pick a wicket inside the first 10 overs in 7 ODIs at home.
Along with lack of wickets Indian bowlers have leaked runs at economy rate of 6.40 at home since 2020, which is the worst among all the teams within. 5 matches in respectively home conditions.
-
Feb 09, 2022 12:30 PM IST
India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live: Toss coming up next
30 minutes to go for the toss. Which side will the coin favour?
-
Feb 09, 2022 12:25 PM IST
Time is running for Jason Holder the bowler
Jason Holder once again went wicketless in the 3rd consecutive ODI.
• Over the last few years, Holder has been consistently unimpressive with the ball in ODIs.
Also, since 2019, Holder has had 19 wicketless innings – joint-most in this period in ODIs alongside Glenn Maxwell.
-
Feb 09, 2022 12:22 PM IST
India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live: Virat Kohli's record at home
o Kohli also has the most centuries after 99 ODIs at home.
o 5 out of his 19 centuries in home ODIs have come against West Indies.
• At home, Kohli has amassed 1247 runs against West Indies – 4th most runs by any batter against an opponent in home ODIs.
• Although, Kohli has scored only 1 fifty against West Indies at home in last 6 ODIs.
-
Feb 09, 2022 12:20 PM IST
A milestone for Virat Kohli
• Virat Kohli is going to play his 100th ODI at home.
• He will become the 36th cricketer to play 100 ODIs at home and 5th Indian.
• In his 99th ODI, Kohli surpassed 5000 ODI runs at home and remains the leading run-getter after 99 ODIs at home.
-
Feb 09, 2022 12:17 PM IST
India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Score: Venue Insights- PT 1
Best Bowling Figures:
4/19 By Mitchell Johnson (Australia) Against Zimbabwe In
2011.
Highest Partnership:
175 By Rahul Dravid And Sourav Ganguly (India) For 2nd
Wicket Against Zimbabwe In 2000.
Win Rate Batting First:
40% (4 Won; 6 Lost)
-
Feb 09, 2022 12:15 PM IST
IND Vs WI: Venue Insights- PT 1
Highest Team Total:
365/2 By South Africa Against India In 2010.
Lowest Team Total:
85/10 By Zimbabwe Against West Indies In 2006.
Highest Individual Score:
144 By Sourav Ganguly (India) Against Zimbabwe In 2000.
-
Feb 09, 2022 12:12 PM IST
Focus on India VC KL Rahul again
The India vice-captain is back in the fold after missing the first game due to personal reasons. He is expected to take his opening slot back from Ishan Kishan.
-
Feb 09, 2022 12:10 PM IST
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Weakness vs Prowess
It is a well-known fact that India has always enjoyed a good crop of spin bowlers and they are all the more lethal on home tracks. Hence, it wasn't surprising to see them bag 7/10 wickets in the first game. On the other hand, West Indies have lost 44 wickets to spin in their last 13 games at 21.86 per dismissal, scoring at only 4.07 per over against the slower bowlers.
-
Feb 09, 2022 12:07 PM IST
India Vs West Indies Live Score: Biggest issue with WI is the batting
"Same old for us - not being able to bat 50 overs. Have to take stock of that. We've got to dig deep, get better in terms of technique, myself included." This was Kieron Pollard at the post-match presentation ceremony. It highlights the biggest problem plaguing the men's team currently. In the last 13 matches, they have failed to reach 50 overs 9 times. Nine times! If they are put in to bat again, the trend could follow suit.
-
Feb 09, 2022 12:02 PM IST
How good was Team India on Sunday
After a torrid 3-0 whitewash at the hands of South Africa, it wouldn't have been surprising to see India struggle in the opening game of this series. However, the return of Rohit Sharma also brought back the security and they looked like a well-oiled unit. Be it bowling, fielding, or batting, the ‘Men in Blue' showed why they are one of the best teams in the world
-
Feb 09, 2022 11:59 AM IST
India Vs West Indies: Do-or-die game
The Windies find themselves in a spot of bother very early on. They lost the first game but the manner in which they were defeated is more concerning. If such a theme is to continue, then there can only be one winner
-
Feb 09, 2022 11:54 AM IST
India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 'Men in Blue' cruised to a comprehensive win in the series opener and the Rohit Sharma's side now have a chance to seal the deal today. Can they do it or will the 'Men in Maroon', led by Kieron Pollard, fight back? Fasten your seatbelts, sit back, and relax! This is going to be a lot of fun.
