'Want justice': Indian-origin fan reports racial profiling by security guard at SCG
Racial profiling is not just limited to team India players but seems to have spread to Indian-origin fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground as well. The stadium officials are investigating one such matter after a fan had alleged having faced racism at the venue during the third India vs Australia Test.
As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, a fan, identified as Krishna Kumar, has accused the security at the venue of racial profiling and unjustified frisking. He has informed the Venues NSW that he was targeted after trying to carry 4 banners on the final day of the Sydney that read: “Rivalry is good, racism is not”, “No racism mate”, “Brown inclusion matters” and “Cricket Australia more diversity please”.
“He told me, ‘If you need to address this matter, go back to where you belong,” Krishna Kumar mentioned.
“It was a very small banner. I made it out of my kids’ paper roll,” he added.
Kumar further mentioned that security official then ordered his junior guards to give him ‘a complete frisking when he gets back”. He also added that he was ordered by a metal detector after emptying out his bag in a prolonged test.
“To me this a pure case of profiling,” he mentioned.
“They changed their entire formation so the guy next to the boundary is standing right in front of me and facing me. I’m not looking for compensation, I’m not looking for free tickets, I’m not looking for a membership,” Krishna Kumar told The Sydney Morning Herald.
“I want justice. I want accountability. I was feeling stripped, feeling watched and I went there to fight racism.
“Why ought to I be stopped from addressing racism, particularly at a floor the place it was debatable whether or not it was taking place or not?
“Forget whoever you’re supporting. I thought it was important as a cricket fan and as a responsible citizen to basically stand up against racism. My wife is Australian, my boys are Australian, my friends are all Australians. I’ve been to the MCG, I’ve been to the T20 Women’s World Cup. I’ve never been abused or racially attacked,” he added.
On the other hand, a Venues NSW mentioned that it was aware of the incident and has ‘met with complainant’.
“We are investigating the complainant’s allegations and we’ll make no further comment until our investigation is complete,” a spokesperson mentioned.
Earlier, the Indian team lodged an official complaint with the ICC after Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were attacked with racial comments on the 2nd and 3rd day of the Sydney Test. Later on day 4, around six spectators were evicted from the stadium for hurling racial slurs over Siraj.
'Not good selection,' Former India quick not impressed with Kuldeep's omission
India vs Australia: India made four changes to their Playing XI but the one name that went missing from the team sheet was that of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.
