IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs KKR: Harbhajan set to make KKR debut; toss upcoming
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, the Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against a consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. all eyes would be on captain Morgan who will look to transform the misfiring army of cricketers and bring back the glorious days of two-time IPL champions. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to start afresh after an unfortunate finish in IPL 2021. They lost before the final hurdle, going down to runners-up Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 last year.
-
APR 11, 2021 06:56 PM IST
SRH vs KKR: Bhuvneshwar strengthens SRH attack
With Bhuvneshwar availability SRH bowling attack formidable, Bhuvi has 136 wickets in IPL and 7th highest wicket-taker in IPL. Out of his 136 wickets, 58.09% wickets have come in the death overs. 47 wickets by Bhuvneshwar in IPL, which is joint 4th most by a bowler in IPL. 2nd most by a pacer after Zaheer Khan.
-
APR 11, 2021 06:52 PM IST
'Believe in your skills and focus on your length and line': Rashid Khan
"It's difficult to maintain form year after year, and I'm happy IPL is happening in India this time, and I'd like to perform like I have in the last 4 years. The thinking is simple - believe in your skills and focus on your length and line, and improve on that. It's also important to look at the strengths and weaknesses of the batsmen, and study them, and just improve myself. Even in batting, if I can do anything, I give my best, and the same goes for my batting. I'm happy Bhuvi is back, and I'm happy Nattu is in the national team. He must be very confident after the national call-up and hopefully we can do even better than last year," says Rashid Khan ahead of the game
-
APR 11, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Major Update: Bhajji to make his KKR debut
It's a big news for all the KKR fans out there. Harbhajan Singh will make his debut for KKR today. He receives his cap.
-
APR 11, 2021 06:45 PM IST
SRH vs KKR Live Score: When and where to watch live streaming
Are wondering that when and where to follow the live streaming of SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match live? Then here we are to get your issues resolved. CLICK HERE to get SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match live streaming details.
-
APR 11, 2021 06:40 PM IST
KKR predicted XI
KKR Predicted XI vs SRH: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (F), Shakib Al Hasan (F), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell (F), Sunil Narine (F), Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins (F), Prasidh Krishna
-
APR 11, 2021 06:36 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: SRH Predicted XI
David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
-
APR 11, 2021 06:28 PM IST
SRH bowlers in Chennai
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 4 innings, 90 ball, 3 wickets
Rashid Khan: 1 innings, 1 wicket, 24 balls
T Natarajan: 3 innings, 4 wickets, 66 balls
-
APR 11, 2021 06:20 PM IST
KKR's record at neutral venues
Matches: 47
Won: 23
Lost: 24
Win %: 48.94
-
APR 11, 2021 06:18 PM IST
SRH vs KKR: Top performances
Most runs for SRH: David Warner - 616 runs
Most runs for KKR: Nitish Rana - 181 runs
Most wickets for SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 19 wickets
Most Wickets for KKR: Sunil Narine - 10 Wickets
-
APR 11, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Milestones await for Dinesh Karthik
• 6: Dinesh Karthik is 6 fours away from completing 600 fours across T20s.
• 80: Dinesh Karthik is 80 runs away from completing 1,000 runs for KKR in IPL.
• 9: Dinesh Karthik is 9 fours away from completing 100 fours for KKR in IPL.
-
APR 11, 2021 06:05 PM IST
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021: Head-to-Head
Total matches: 19
SRH won: 7
KKR won: 11
Tied: 1 (KKR won Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
APR 11, 2021 05:55 PM IST
KKR in last five matches
vs RR: won by 60 runs
vs CSK: lost by 6 wickets
vs PBKS: lost by 8 wickets
vs DC: won by 59 runs
vs RCB: lost by 8 wickets
-
APR 11, 2021 05:49 PM IST
SRH in last five games
vs DC: lost by 17 runs
vs RCB: won by 6 wickets
vs MI: won by 10 wickets
vs RCB: won by 5 wickets
vs DC: won by 88 runs
-
APR 11, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad squad
David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg
-
APR 11, 2021 05:36 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders squad
Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora
-
APR 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST
SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match No 3 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. It's going to be a cracker of a contest as Eoin Morgan's KKR will look to register their third win on the trot against the Sunrisers. David Warner & Co. may have made it to the playoff last year but they lost both their matches to KKR in the UAE. This year, the Orange Army will definitely look to turn the table and would like to begin with a victory.
