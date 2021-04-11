IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs KKR: Harbhajan set to make KKR debut; toss upcoming

IND USA
SRH vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 3 Updates: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Follow the live updates of SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 Match 3 here.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 06:56 PM IST

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Under the leadership of Eoin Morgan, the Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against a consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. all eyes would be on captain Morgan who will look to transform the misfiring army of cricketers and bring back the glorious days of two-time IPL champions. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to start afresh after an unfortunate finish in IPL 2021. They lost before the final hurdle, going down to runners-up Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 last year.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 11, 2021 06:56 PM IST

    SRH vs KKR: Bhuvneshwar strengthens SRH attack

    With Bhuvneshwar availability SRH bowling attack formidable, Bhuvi has 136 wickets in IPL and 7th highest wicket-taker in IPL. Out of his 136 wickets, 58.09% wickets have come in the death overs. 47 wickets by Bhuvneshwar in IPL, which is joint 4th most by a bowler in IPL. 2nd most by a pacer after Zaheer Khan.

  • APR 11, 2021 06:52 PM IST

    'Believe in your skills and focus on your length and line': Rashid Khan

    "It's difficult to maintain form year after year, and I'm happy IPL is happening in India this time, and I'd like to perform like I have in the last 4 years. The thinking is simple - believe in your skills and focus on your length and line, and improve on that. It's also important to look at the strengths and weaknesses of the batsmen, and study them, and just improve myself. Even in batting, if I can do anything, I give my best, and the same goes for my batting. I'm happy Bhuvi is back, and I'm happy Nattu is in the national team. He must be very confident after the national call-up and hopefully we can do even better than last year," says Rashid Khan ahead of the game

  • APR 11, 2021 06:50 PM IST

    Major Update: Bhajji to make his KKR debut

    It's a big news for all the KKR fans out there. Harbhajan Singh will make his debut for KKR today. He receives his cap.

  • APR 11, 2021 06:45 PM IST

    SRH vs KKR Live Score: When and where to watch live streaming

    Are wondering that when and where to follow the live streaming of SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match live? Then here we are to get your issues resolved. CLICK HERE to get SRH vs KKR IPL 2021 match live streaming details.

  • APR 11, 2021 06:40 PM IST

    KKR predicted XI

    KKR Predicted XI vs SRH: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (F), Shakib Al Hasan (F), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell (F), Sunil Narine (F), Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins (F), Prasidh Krishna

  • APR 11, 2021 06:36 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score: SRH Predicted XI

    David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

  • APR 11, 2021 06:28 PM IST

    SRH bowlers in Chennai

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 4 innings, 90 ball, 3 wickets

    Rashid Khan: 1 innings, 1 wicket, 24 balls

    T Natarajan: 3 innings, 4 wickets, 66 balls

  • APR 11, 2021 06:20 PM IST

    KKR's record at neutral venues

    Matches: 47

    Won: 23

    Lost: 24

    Win %: 48.94

  • APR 11, 2021 06:18 PM IST

    SRH vs KKR: Top performances

    Most runs for SRH: David Warner - 616 runs

    Most runs for KKR: Nitish Rana - 181 runs

    Most wickets for SRH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 19 wickets

    Most Wickets for KKR: Sunil Narine - 10 Wickets

  • APR 11, 2021 06:10 PM IST

    Milestones await for Dinesh Karthik

    • 6: Dinesh Karthik is 6 fours away from completing 600 fours across T20s.

    • 80: Dinesh Karthik is 80 runs away from completing 1,000 runs for KKR in IPL.

    • 9: Dinesh Karthik is 9 fours away from completing 100 fours for KKR in IPL.

  • APR 11, 2021 06:05 PM IST

    SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021: Head-to-Head

    Total matches: 19

    SRH won: 7

    KKR won: 11

    Tied: 1 (KKR won Super Over by 2 wickets)

  • APR 11, 2021 05:55 PM IST

    KKR in last five matches

    vs RR: won by 60 runs

    vs CSK: lost by 6 wickets

    vs PBKS: lost by 8 wickets

    vs DC: won by 59 runs

    vs RCB: lost by 8 wickets

  • APR 11, 2021 05:49 PM IST

    SRH in last five games

    vs DC: lost by 17 runs

    vs RCB: won by 6 wickets

    vs MI: won by 10 wickets

    vs RCB: won by 5 wickets

    vs DC: won by 88 runs

  • APR 11, 2021 05:42 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

    David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg

  • APR 11, 2021 05:36 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders squad

    Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora

  • APR 11, 2021 05:32 PM IST

    SRH vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match No 3 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. It's going to be a cracker of a contest as Eoin Morgan's KKR will look to register their third win on the trot against the Sunrisers. David Warner & Co. may have made it to the playoff last year but they lost both their matches to KKR in the UAE. This year, the Orange Army will definitely look to turn the table and would like to begin with a victory.

