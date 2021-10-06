RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2021: Virat Kohli eyes top-two finish with win against Kane Williamson's Sunrisers
IPL 2021 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Virat Kohli will have nothing but victory in mind in their IPL 2021 match against SRH today. RCB still have two games to go and a win in both of them will get them to 20 points and give a real opportunity to finish in the top of the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, would fight for pride and aim to end the disappointing season with a win.
Oct 06, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Devdutt Padikkal the RCB star
Devdutt Padikkal has already made a name for himself in the RCB camp. He needs 77 more runs to become the 5th highest run getter by surpass Rahul Dravid. However, the left-handed opener doesn't have a very good record against SRH. Padikkal has scored 73 runs in 4 matches against SRH at an average of 18.25 and strikes at 105.79 which is the lowest strike rate among all the teams.
Oct 06, 2021 06:03 PM IST
What happened in the first leg?
The first encounter between RCB and SRH in IPL 2021 seems like ages ago. It was in Chennai in April and RCB had beaten SRH by 5 runs a in a closely-fought contest that went down to the last ball. RCB had posted 149 for 8 batting first. SRH, in reply, could only manage 143 for 9.
Oct 06, 2021 05:59 PM IST
IPL 2021 live score RCB vs SRH: Head-to-head record
It's a close contest between these two sides. In the 18 times that these two sides have face each other, SRH have won it 10 times while RCB have won in 8 times. Virat Kohli would like to make it 9 with a win today.
Oct 06, 2021 05:47 PM IST
RCB vs SRH Live Score: All to play for
RCB have already ensured playoff qualification and SRH are knocked out. Does that mean this is a dead rubber? This is the IPL folks! No chance of a match being a dead rubber. If RCB win the next two then they will have a great chance to finish in the top two and have two cracks at reaching the final. For them, today's match against SRH is very important.
Oct 06, 2021 05:39 PM IST
IPL 2021, RCB vs SRH Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi today. RCB have every season to hope for a top-two finish but the big question is, can the battered and bruised SRH stop them?