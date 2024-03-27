SRH vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Hardik Pandya set for another hostile reception as Mumbai, Hyderabad look to open account
SRH vs MI IPL Live score 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Follow the live updates from the Hyderabad and Mumbai match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
SRH vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad had same-yet-contrasting outcomes. While both lost their opening games of the 2024 Indian Premier League to their respective opponets by narrow margins, one team looked the threatening while the other just gift wrapped the match to their opponents. SRH almost chased down KKR's mighty total before Harshit Rana delivered a super final over for KKR, meanwhile, MI stuttered and failed to knock off 43 in the last five overs to go down by six runs....Read More
Despite coming close, the fact remains that neither team is yet to get off the mark on the points table. It may still be early days in the competition but no one wants to play catch up, and that's something that would be on SRH and MI's minds as they try to outdo each other in tonight's match from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Expect the crowd to show their support for SRH, but at the same time, show their hostility towards MI, and Hardik Pandya in particular. Somehow, someway, the entire Indian cricket fan community hasn't warmed up to Hardik and it will be a real surprise if the narrative changes tonight.
SRH vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: How the H2H record holds up
SRH vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record, having registered 12 wins over the Sunrisers Hyderabad dating back to 2013, when SRH made their IPL debut. SRH have picked up nine wins but more importantly, have lost five out of the last 7 clashes against MI. Will Sunrisers be able to arrest the slide under Pat Cummins? Or will Hardik's Paltan extend the scoreline? An interesting battle awaits. Cummins vs Rohit, Klaasen vs Bumrah and more.
SRH vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: A very good afternoon ahead of Match No. 8 of IPL
SRH vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Hello all! Welcome to Day 6 of the IPL, where the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hosting Mumbai Indians in order to notch up their first win of the season. As all teams gear up to play their second game, most have already registered themselves on the points table, barring Mumbai and Hyderabad. And by the end of tonight, while one team will finally have 2 points, the other will still be stuck on 0. Which team will be it? Stay tuned as we build up tonight's game.