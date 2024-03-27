SRH vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Hardik Pandya set for another hostile reception as Mumbai, Hyderabad look to open account

Live

SRH vs MI IPL Live score 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Having lost their opening match, Mumbai and Hyderabad will be keen to get those two points

SRH vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Will Hardik Pandya win his first match as Mumbai captain?

SRH vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad had same-yet-contrasting outcomes. While both lost their opening games of the 2024 Indian Premier League to their respective opponets by narrow margins, one team looked the threatening while the other just gift wrapped the match to their opponents. SRH almost chased down KKR's mighty total before Harshit Rana delivered a super final over for KKR, meanwhile, MI stuttered and failed to knock off 43 in the last five overs to go down by six runs.

Despite coming close, the fact remains that neither team is yet to get off the mark on the points table. It may still be early days in the competition but no one wants to play catch up, and that's something that would be on SRH and MI's minds as they try to outdo each other in tonight's match from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Expect the crowd to show their support for SRH, but at the same time, show their hostility towards MI, and Hardik Pandya in particular. Somehow, someway, the entire Indian cricket fan community hasn't warmed up to Hardik and it will be a real surprise if the narrative changes tonight.