'IPL auction preparation': Dhoni clicked watching Shahrukh Khan's SMAT final heroics, Twitter buzzing with speculations

Twitter or rather fans of franchise, on Monday, were left buzzing on the social media site after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a picture of their captain MS Dhoni enjoying the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Shahrukh Khan's last-ball six sealed the deal for Vijay Shankar-led Tamil Nadu, who lifted their record third title with a four-wicket win.

"Fini See ing off in sty7e! #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy #WhistlePodu," tweeted CSK's official handle with the picture of Dhoni watching the moment where Shahrukh smashed the final delivery of game for a massive six over deep square leg.

ALSO READ: 'SRK winning it in style!': Shahrukh Khan hits last-ball six to seal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title for Tamil Nadu -VIDEO

Moments after the tweet, fans of the franchise began speculating Shahrukh's possible arrival in the Chennai team for the impending 2022 season of the Indian Premier League.

Here is how Twitter reacted…

Get him Dhoni bhai! Would love to see a couple TN players in starting 11 of CSK. — Venkataraman K S (@venky211187) November 22, 2021

SRK to CSK 🤩💛 — Achhu (@Achhyuthaa) November 22, 2021

IPL auction preparation 🔥 — Vinoth R Raja (@VinothRRaja) November 22, 2021

Please buy him in the auction, if he's available, he can be a good middle order batsman for csk and also he's young so can give csk atleast 4-5 yrs. #shahrukhkhan #dhoni — Prithvi Raj Dwivedy (@raj_dwivedy) November 22, 2021

Auction coming Behind the matches 🔥🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/9Kj82yAKQ8 — Sakthimonkvijay (@Sakthivel08081) November 22, 2021

"here were a lot of things in my mind, but I tried to keep it simple. The ball was rough and the wicket was slow, so I wanted to connect it off the middle. I was waiting to hit it over long-on, and I got the room to get it over square leg," Shahrukh said after the match.

The 25-year-old batsman was brought by Punjab Kings at IPL 2021 auction for INR 5.25 crore. The base price of the uncapped player was INR 20 lakh. In the four innings he played for Tamil Nadu that season, he scored 88 runs in just 40 balls at a strike rate of 220.00, scoring a boundary every 2.6 balls.

This season, he played six innings scoring 101 runs in 64 balls at a strike rate of 157.81, with a boundary every 5.3 balls. With a mega auction coming up, CSK might want to rope in an Indian finisher for their lineup, and build a strong Indian core for the next few seasons.