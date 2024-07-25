Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 3 overs is 6/0

July 25, 2024 3:45 PM IST

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! The first boundary of the Test match but Mark Adair will be encouraged with that. Pitched up around off stump, getting it to swing away, Joylord Gumbie is on the front foot but has to reach for the drive and gets a thick outside edge past the trio of slip fielders and the ball goes away into the third man fence.