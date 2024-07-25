Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 3 overs is 6/0
- 32 Mins agoZimbabwe at 6/0 after 3 overs
- 32 Mins agoJoylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 6/0 after 2.5 overs
- 37 Mins agoZimbabwe at 1/0 after 2 overs
- 41 Mins agoZimbabwe at 1/0 after 1 overs
- 10 Mins agoZimbabwe Playing XI
- 10 Mins agoIreland Playing XI
- 10 Mins agoToss Update
- 45 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day1) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024. Match will start on 25 Jul 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Lorcan Tucker, Peter Moor, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys
Zimbabwe squad -
Craig Ervine, Dion Myers, Prince Masvaure, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Roy Kaia, Sean Williams, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza...Read More
Zimbabwe
Joylord Gumbie 5 (14)
Prince Masvaure 1 (4)
Ireland
Mark Adair 0/6 (2)
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! The first boundary of the Test match but Mark Adair will be encouraged with that. Pitched up around off stump, getting it to swing away, Joylord Gumbie is on the front foot but has to reach for the drive and gets a thick outside edge past the trio of slip fielders and the ball goes away into the third man fence.
Zimbabwe
Joylord Gumbie 1 (10)
Prince Masvaure 0 (2)
Ireland
Barry McCarthy 0/0 (1)
Zimbabwe
Prince Masvaure 0 (2)
Joylord Gumbie 1 (4)
Ireland
Mark Adair 0/1 (1)
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie, Prince Masvaure, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (WK), Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chatara.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Andy Balbirnie, Peter Moor, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Matthew Humphreys.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Details
One-off Test (Day1) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland and Zimbabwe to be held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.