    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 3 overs is 6/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    July 25, 2024 3:45 PM IST
    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe at 6/0 after 3 overs, Joylord Gumbie at 5 runs and Prince Masvaure at 1 runs
    Key Events
    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-off Test of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024. Match will start on 25 Jul 2024 at 03:30 PM
    Venue : Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast

    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, James McCollum, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Gavin Hoey, Lorcan Tucker, Peter Moor, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys
    Zimbabwe squad -
    Craig Ervine, Dion Myers, Prince Masvaure, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Roy Kaia, Sean Williams, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Joylord Gumbie smashed a Four on Mark Adair bowling . Zimbabwe at 6/0 after 2.5 overs

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: EDGED AND FOUR! The first boundary of the Test match but Mark Adair will be encouraged with that. Pitched up around off stump, getting it to swing away, Joylord Gumbie is on the front foot but has to reach for the drive and gets a thick outside edge past the trio of slip fielders and the ball goes away into the third man fence.

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie, Prince Masvaure, Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (WK), Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Tendai Chatara.

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Andy Balbirnie, Peter Moor, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Matthew Humphreys.

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Toss Update

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field

    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day1) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Details
    One-off Test (Day1) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland and Zimbabwe to be held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

