    Live

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: One-off Test (Day 2) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    July 26, 2024 2:32 PM IST
    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day 2) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-off Test of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024

    Day 1 Highlights :
    • J Gumbie(ZIM), C Madande(ZIM), B Bennett(ZIM) makes their TEST debut
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 45/0 in 13.0 overs
    • Zimbabwe 51/0 in 14.3 overs
    • 1st wkt Partnership: 51 off 87 balls between J Gumbie (38) and P Masvaure (12)
    • Lunch: Zimbabwe 85/0 in 27.0 overs
    • Rain Stoppage: Zimbabwe 97/1 in 31.4 overs
    • Zimbabwe 100/1 in 33.1 overs
    • P Masvaure 4th Test fifty: 50 runs in 97 balls (6x4) (0x6)
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 121/2 in 38.3 overs
    • Zimbabwe 150/3 in 49.4 overs
    • Tea: Zimbabwe 153/3 in 50.0 overs
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 193/5 in 62.1 overs
    • Zimbabwe 200/8 in 66.0 overs
    • Innings Break: Zimbabwe 210/10 in 71.3 overs
    • Stumps: Zimbabwe 210/10 in 71.3 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day2) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Details
    One-off Test (Day2) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland and Zimbabwe to be held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

