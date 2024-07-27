Explore
Saturday, July 27, 2024
    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: One-off Test (Day 3) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    July 27, 2024 2:32 PM IST
    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day 3) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 PM
    Day 2 Highlights :
    • Ireland 51/0 in 10.1 overs
    • 1st wkt Partnership: 51 off 61 balls between P Moor (38) and A Balbirnie (12)
    • Drinks: Ireland 69/0 in 14.0 overs
    • P Moor 6th Test fifty: 50 runs in 53 balls (7x4) (0x6)
    • Ireland 100/2 in 22.2 overs
    • Lunch: Ireland 115/2 in 25.0 overs
    • Rain Stoppage: Ireland 115/2 in 25.0 overs
    • Wet Ground Condition: Ireland 115/2 in 25.0 overs
    • Ireland 150/3 in 33.1 overs
    • 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 65 balls between P Moor (17) and P Stirling (13)
    • Drinks: Ireland 165/4 in 36.5 overs
    • Ireland 200/7 in 50.1 overs
    • Tea: Ireland 200/8 in 50.3 overs
    • Rain Stoppage: Ireland 206/9 in 53.0 overs
    • Wet Ground Condition: Ireland 206/9 in 53.0 overs
    • Ireland 250/9 in 58.2 overs
    • Innings Break: Ireland 250/10 in 58.3 overs
    • Stumps: Zimbabwe 12/0 in 4.0 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day3) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024

    Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Details
    One-off Test (Day3) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland and Zimbabwe to be held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

