Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: One-off Test (Day 3) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: One-off Test (Day 3) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024
July 27, 2024 2:32 PM IST
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day 3) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Score, One-off Test of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- Ireland 51/0 in 10.1 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 51 off 61 balls between P Moor (38) and A Balbirnie (12)
- Drinks: Ireland 69/0 in 14.0 overs
- P Moor 6th Test fifty: 50 runs in 53 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- Ireland 100/2 in 22.2 overs
- Lunch: Ireland 115/2 in 25.0 overs
- Rain Stoppage: Ireland 115/2 in 25.0 overs
- Wet Ground Condition: Ireland 115/2 in 25.0 overs
- Ireland 150/3 in 33.1 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 65 balls between P Moor (17) and P Stirling (13)
- Drinks: Ireland 165/4 in 36.5 overs
- Ireland 200/7 in 50.1 overs
- Tea: Ireland 200/8 in 50.3 overs
- Rain Stoppage: Ireland 206/9 in 53.0 overs
- Wet Ground Condition: Ireland 206/9 in 53.0 overs
- Ireland 250/9 in 58.2 overs
- Innings Break: Ireland 250/10 in 58.3 overs
- Stumps: Zimbabwe 12/0 in 4.0 overs
Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Details
One-off Test (Day3) of Zimbabwe tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland and Zimbabwe to be held at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast at 03:30 PM.