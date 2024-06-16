Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: 5th Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024. Match will start on 16 Jun 2024 at 06:45 PM
Venue : Roma Cricket Ground, Rome
Isle of Man squad -
Adam McAuley, Edward Beard, Luke Ward, Oliver Webster, Samuel Barnett, Chris Langford, Corbin Liebenberg, Joseph Burrows, Carl Hartmann, George Burrows, Harry McAleer, Kieran Cawte, Matthew Ansell, Spencer Clarke
Portugal squad -
Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Azhar Andani, Muhammad Adnan, Sharn Gomes, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman, Imran Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Najam Shahzad, Jalpesh Vijay, Kuldeep Gholiya, Miguel Machado, Suman Ghimire, Juan Henri, Junaid Khan, Syed Maisam...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of 5th Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024
Isle of Man vs Portugal Match Details
5th Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024 between Isle of Man and Portugal to be held at Roma Cricket Ground, Rome at 06:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.