Jhulan Goswami urges a settled coach for India team

Indian women’s cricket has had two cracks at the ICC world title in recent times. At the 2017 ODI World Cup final at Lord’s and the T20 World Cup final at Melbourne in 2020. Finishing second best has earned plaudits for women cricketers, but ask the players and they say the lack of continuity in coaching staff hasn’t helped. From Tushar Arothe to Ramesh Powar to WV Raman and back to Powar and now to Hrishikesh Kanitkar—he is only designated as the batting coach—has affected team planning.

The guest speaker at the Dilip Sardesai memorial lecture on Tuesday, former captain Jhulan Goswami said the team deserves better. “It’s very difficult for me to comment as I am not part of the dressing room. But down the line, you will have to settle down with a good plan and vision and whoever is there should be there full time,” she said. “They should be appointed full time, then judged. I don’t know why those decisions (changes) happened. I want to see a settled coach and support staff.”

About a set of senior players going to BCCI and conveying who they want and don’t want as coach, Goswami said she never played a part in those conversations. “In 20 years, I have never gone to the BCCI to complain about the support staff. I complain about need for more domestic cricket and facilities. For our girls to travel business class. That’s why they don’t like my face in decision making. I have never gone to the board to say I want or don’t want a coach,” she said.

With the current state of affairs—India recently lost the home T20I series to Australia 1-4—Goswami sounded more hopeful than confident that India would be able to end the title drought in the upcoming T20 World Cup in South Africa. “If India wants to be (known as) a strong team, you have to win ICC events…the way they are preparing, I hope they do well and win the Cup for us in February.”

Women's IPL WILL BE A GAME-CHANGER

While the national team has a few things to iron out, Indian women’s cricket is growing in popularity. “It’s going to be an exciting year for women’s cricket. We have been waiting for women’s IPL for a long time. Finally, it is going to happen. I am sure it is going to change Indian women’s cricket.

“I have always believed, if you want to beat Australia…improve, you need a good domestic circuit. After WIPL, our domestic cricket will get a lot of benefit. They will earn more and be able to plan their schedule properly.”

She welcomed BCCI’s move to bring in parity in match fee between men and women. But she also wanted the board to do more for domestic players. “Give enough importance to domestic cricket. Give them good facilities, more money and increase their matches,” she said.

“Those are the ones who replace the established players. When you have a good domestic structure, your cricket will grow faster. That’s how Australian cricket grew. That’s how men’s cricket grew.”