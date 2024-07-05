Live
Kenya vs Rwanda Live Score: Match 14 of Kenya Quadrangular Cup, 2024 to start at 04:00 PM
July 5, 2024 3:09 PM IST
Kenya vs Rwanda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of Kenya Quadrangular Cup, 2024. Match will start at 04:00 PM
Kenya vs Rwanda Live Score, Match 14 of Kenya Quadrangular Cup, 2024
Kenya vs Rwanda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of Kenya Quadrangular Cup, 2024. Match will start on 05 Jul 2024 at 04:00 PM
Venue : Sikh Union Club Ground, Nairobi
Kenya squad -
Rakep Patel, Lucas Oluoch, Rushab Patel, Jasraj Kundi, Sukhdeep Singh, Gerard Mwendwa, Tanzeel Sheikh, Shem Ngoche, Vraj Patel, Neil Mugabe, Francis Mutua
Rwanda squad -
Clinton Rubagumya, Didier Ndikubwimana, Orchide Tuyisenge, Yves Cyusa, Hamza Khan, Zappy Bimenyimana, Eric Kubwimana, Emile Rukiriza, Martin Akayezu, Oscar Manishimwe, Muhammad Nadir...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 5, 2024 3:09 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of Kenya Quadrangular Cup, 2024
Kenya vs Rwanda Match Details
Match 14 of Kenya Quadrangular Cup, 2024 between Kenya and Rwanda to be held at Sikh Union Club Ground, Nairobi at 04:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
News cricket Kenya vs Rwanda Live Score: Match 14 of Kenya Quadrangular Cup, 2024 to start at 04:00 PM