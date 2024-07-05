Explore
    Kenya vs Rwanda Live Score: Match 14 of Kenya Quadrangular Cup, 2024 to start at 04:00 PM

    July 5, 2024 3:09 PM IST
    Kenya vs Rwanda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of Kenya Quadrangular Cup, 2024. Match will start at 04:00 PM
    Kenya vs Rwanda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 14 of Kenya Quadrangular Cup, 2024. Match will start on 05 Jul 2024 at 04:00 PM
    Venue : Sikh Union Club Ground, Nairobi

    Kenya squad -
    Rakep Patel, Lucas Oluoch, Rushab Patel, Jasraj Kundi, Sukhdeep Singh, Gerard Mwendwa, Tanzeel Sheikh, Shem Ngoche, Vraj Patel, Neil Mugabe, Francis Mutua
    Rwanda squad -
    Clinton Rubagumya, Didier Ndikubwimana, Orchide Tuyisenge, Yves Cyusa, Hamza Khan, Zappy Bimenyimana, Eric Kubwimana, Emile Rukiriza, Martin Akayezu, Oscar Manishimwe, Muhammad Nadir    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Kenya vs Rwanda Match Details
    Match 14 of Kenya Quadrangular Cup, 2024 between Kenya and Rwanda to be held at Sikh Union Club Ground, Nairobi at 04:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

