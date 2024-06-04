Explore
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Live

    Kenya Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Match 18 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024 to start at 01:15 PM

    June 4, 2024 12:28 PM IST
    Kenya Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024. Match will start at 01:15 PM
    Kenya Women vs Uganda Women Live Score, Match 18 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024

    Kenya Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024. Match will start on 04 Jun 2024 at 01:15 PM
    Venue : Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali

    Kenya Women squad -
    Esther Wachira, Veronica Abuga, Venasa Ooko, Charity Muthoni, Lavendah Idambo, Ann Wanjira, Jemimah Ndanu, Flavia Odhiambo, Kelvia Ogola, Judith Ogolla, Queentor Abel
    Uganda Women squad -
    Concy Aweko, Kevin Awino, Janet Mbabazi, Prosscovia Alako, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Rita Musamali, Stephanie Nampiina, Sarah Walaza, Malisa Ariokot, Lorna Anyait, Patricia Timong

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 12:28 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 18 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024

    Kenya Women vs Uganda Women Match Details
    Match 18 of Kwibuka Women's T20I Tournament, 2024 between Kenya Women and Uganda Women to be held at Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre, Kigali at 01:15 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

