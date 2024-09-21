Jodhpur [India], : India Capitals are all set to start their campaign for Season 3 of Legends League Cricket as they face last season's runner-up, Toyam Hyderabad , in their first match on Saturday at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. Legends League Cricket: India Capitals set to face Toyam Hyderabad in their opening game of season 3

The Capitals, who were champions in the inaugural season of LLC, are eager to start strong under the able leadership of their newly appointed captain, Ian Bell, a former English batting legend.

In a major leadership change, Gautam Gambhir, who captained the India Capitals to their maiden LLC title in 2022, has stepped down to take on the role of Coach for the Indian Cricket Team. Ian Bell, renowned for his stylish batting and exceptional cricketing acumen, will lead the team into Season 3, bringing with him over a decade of international cricket experience.

India Capitals boast a strong squad featuring Ashley Nurse, a powerful all-rounder, Dwayne Smith, known for his explosive batting and Colin de Grandhomme, a versatile player capable of changing the game with both bat and ball. Meanwhile, explosive opener Ben Dunk is expected to provide fast starts for the Capitals.

The squad is further strengthened by former Indian stars and seasoned campaigners, including Naman Ojha, Parwinder Awana, Barinder Saran, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Iqbal Abdullah, all of whom will contribute significantly with both bat and ball.

India Capitals' opponents and last season's runner-up, Toyam Hyderabad, led by former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina, are expected to pose a strong challenge. The Hyderabad team features a lineup of seasoned players, including Gurkeerat Singh, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Peter Trego, and George Worker, all of whom bring extensive experience from various T20 leagues and could be a potential threat to the Capitals.

The 2024 edition of Legends League Cricket will feature six teams: India Capitals, Toyam Hyderabad, Southern Superstars, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, and the newly-formed Konark Suryas Odisha, who replaced Bhilwara Kings. The India Capitals will play their group-stage matches across three venues, starting with Jodhpur, before moving on to Surat and Jammu. The final is slated for October 16, 2024, at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

The second game of LLC season 3 between India Capitals and Toyam Hyderabad will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network on Saturday from 3 PM IST and will also be streamed live on FanCode.

India Capitals Squad for LLC 2024: Ian Bell , Kirk Edwards, Dwayne Smith, Ben Dunk, Naman Ojha, Colin de Grandhomme, Iqbal Abdulla, Dhruv Raval, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ashley Nurse, Parwinder Awana, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal, Chirs Mpofu, Barinder Saran, Bharat Chipli and Faiz Fazal.

India Capitals LLC 2024 Schedule:

September 21: India Capitals vs Toyam Hyderabad - Jodhpur - 3 PM ISTSeptember 25: India Capitals vs Southern Superstars - Jodhpur - 7 PM ISTSeptember 29: India Capitals vs Konark Surya Odisha - Surat - 7 PM ISTSeptember 30: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers - Surat - 7 PM ISTOctober 4: India Capitals vs Konark Surya Odisha - Jammu - 3 PM ISTOctober 7: India Capitals vs Gujarat Greats - Jammu - 7 PM ISTOctober 10: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers - Srinagar - 7 PM IST.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.