Myanmar Women vs Kuwait Women Live Score: Match 19 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024 to start at 07:00 AM
Myanmar Women vs Kuwait Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 19 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024. Match will start on 13 Feb 2024 at 07:00 AM
Venue : Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
Myanmar Women squad -
Aye Moe, Htwe Neaung, Khin Myat, May San, Thae Thae Aung, Zar Thoon, Lin Htun, Theint Soe, Zin Kyaw, Zon Lin, Thae Thae Po, Htet Aung, Shwe Yee Win, Zar Win
Kuwait Women squad -
Khadija Khalil, Maryyam Ashraf, Shanthi Balasubramanian, Siobhan Gomez, Venora Shaina, Zeefa Jilani, Amna Tariq, Mariamma Hyder, Maryam Omar, Priyada Murali, Bhavani Yekkeli, Suchitha D'sa, Glenda Menezes, Madeeha Zuberi, Maria Jasvi
Myanmar Women vs Kuwait Women Match Details
