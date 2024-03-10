Edit Profile
    Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Live Score: Match 9 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 02:30 PM
    Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Live Score: Match 9 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 02:30 PM

    Mar 10, 2024 1:38 PM IST
    Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start at 02:30 PM
    Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Live Score, Match 9 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024
    Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Live Score, Match 9 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024

    Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 10 Mar 2024 at 02:30 PM
    Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra

    Namibia Women squad -
    Bianca Manuel, Edelle Van Zyl, Jurriene Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Yasmeen Khan, Kayleen Green, Leigh-Marie Visser, Saima Tuhadeleni, Wilka Mwatile, Dietlind Foerster, Merczerly Gorases, Mekelaye Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin, Rianie Esterhuizen, Victoria Hamunyela
    Tanzania Women squad -
    Adolphina Sylvester, Hudaa Omary, Mwanaidi Swedy, Neema Pius, Rahima Kibwana, Saum Mtae, Agnes Qwele, Aisha Mohamed, Perice Kamunya, Saidat Mbaki, Saumu Hussein, Josephine Ulrik, Mwanamvua Ushanga, Saum Borakambi, Sheila Kizito, Sophia Jerome, Tabu Omary

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 10, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 9 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024

    Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Match Details
    Match 9 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Namibia Women and Tanzania Women to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

