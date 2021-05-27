Wasim Akram picks his favourite between India, New Zealand, England, Pakistan to win 2021 T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is still a few months away but discussions regarding it are already gaining steam. The 2021 T20 World Cup will be the first ever T20 WC in almost five years, after India hosted the 2016 World T20. The T20 WC will return to India this year as per the original schedule, but those plans could change. With India battling the Covid-19 and a reported third wave of the horizon around October-November, it is possible that the T20 World Cup be moved to the UAE.

Irrespective of the venue, top teams will fight to emerge victorious. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was asked about his pick to win the T20 World Cup, to which he replied that four teams are capable of winning the ICC event, but backed India as favourites to lift the crown.

Also Read | MS told him 'listen I've gotten your wicket so please keep quiet': Uthappa finds Dhoni's wit sharper than his glovework

“I suppose, between the main teams, India appear favourites. They play fearless brand of T20 cricket. England is also at the top of the ladder. I think New Zealand too. And you never know about the West Indies. If their main players are in, they have a tendency to scare,” Akram said on ARY news.

Also Read | Cricket too slow to change - toss out free hit, leg byes

As far as Pakistan's chances are concerned, Akram feels that although he would love to see his country win the World Cup after 12 years, there are certain areas Pakistan need to work on before they can have a strong chance. Pakistan won the 2009 T20 World Cup in England, beating Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets.

"Pakistan need to work on their team combination. Obviously, being a Pakistani, I would want Pakistan to win the World Cup. That will be a dream come true for all of us, especially the young captain, and if they need to improve their combination, find the best XI, they can fight. The problem of No. 5 and No. 6 needs to be solved," Akram pointed out.