New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Live score and updates
- Check out live score and updates from the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch.
Hello and welcome to the second ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh that is being played at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. With New Zealand ahead 1-0, Bangladesh need to win this one in order to stay alive in the three-match series. New Zealand are still without captain Kane Williamson and batsman Ross Taylor, who are out with injury.
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second ODI against Bangladesh. This is the first time a men’s day-night ODI is being held at the Christchurch stadium.
Playing XI:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (captain), Will Young, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin.
