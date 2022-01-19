No Team India player in ICC Men's T20I Team of 2021; Babar Azam leads XI

Pakistan's Babar Azam was named the captain of the ICC T20I Team of 2021, which was released on Wednesday. No Indian features in the XI.

The Pakistan skipper had one of the best years in the shortest format in 2021, leaving his best at the T20 World Cup where he ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer. Babar played 29 matches and aggregated 939 runs at an average of 37.56 with one century and nine half-centuries. His captaincy was also praised as he led his team to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

Alongside Babar, Mohammed Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are also included in the XI from Pakistan. Two Australians – Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood also find a place in the XI.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game. Aggregating a staggering 1326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89.

Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan's run to the semis during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, where he ended up as the third-highest run-scorer.

Jos Buttler was named as Rizwan's opening partner in the XI while South Africa's Aiden Markram was included at no.4. David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi, who ended the year as joint-top wicket-taker (alongside Wanindu Hasaranga) have also been included. Needless to say, Hasaranga is also a part of the XI.

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman completes the XI. Apart from India, no player from New Zealand and West Indies has been named in the XI as well.

ICC Men's T20I Team of 2021: Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

(With inputs from ANI)

