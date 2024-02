Pakistan Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 Live Score: Bangladesh Under-19 won the toss and elected to field

Pakistan Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Super Six - Match 10 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 03 Feb 2024 at 01:30 PM

Venue : Willowmoore Park, Benoni



Pakistan Under-19 squad -

Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Riaz Ullah, Shahzaib ...Read More Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Ahmad Hassan, Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Ali Raza, Amir Hassan, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Khan, Ubaid Shah

Bangladesh Under-19 squad -

Ahrar Amin, Ariful Islam, Jishan Alam, Md Shihab James, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Mahfuzur Rahman, Adil Bin Siddik, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli, Md Ashrafuzzaman, Maruf Mridha, Md Iqbal Hasan Emon, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Md Rohanat Doullah Borson, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Wasi Siddiquee

Pakistan Under-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19 Live Score, Super Six - Match 10 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024