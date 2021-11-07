Home / Cricket / Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan eye fifth-straight win in final Super 12 game
Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan eye fifth-straight win in final Super 12 game

  • Pakistan vs Scotland T20 Live Updates: Pakistan will take on Scotland in their final game of the Super 12s on Sunday. Check PAK vs SCO Live Scores and Updates.
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 05:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live Updates: The Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will aim to finish the Super 12 on a high when it takes on Scotland in Sharjah on Sunday. Pakistan have won all of their four games in the group so far and became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Scotland, meanwhile, had contrasting fortunes in the edition as the side is yet to register a win in the Super 12 stage. Ahead of their final game of the 2021 edition, Scotland will be aiming to defy odds and clinch an unlikely victory against a much-favored opposition.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 07, 2021 05:46 PM IST

    Scotland look to finish on a high

    Kyle Coetzer's men made a blistering start to their campaign, topping their Round 1 group which included a formidable Bangladesh side. However, in Super 12s, Scotland conceded losses in all of their four games. The side gave an excellent fight to New Zealand where they dragged the game close, falling short by 16 runs and Scotland will be hopeful of a similar performance against Pakistan.

  • Nov 07, 2021 05:34 PM IST

    A brilliant outing for Pakistan

    Pakistan have produced exemplary performances in the 2021 T20 World Cup so far. Their 10-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan seemingly set the tone for their campaign, as they cruised past New Zealand and then registered easy victories over Afghanistan and Namibia to become the first side to qualify for the semi-final. 

    If Pakistan finish 1st in their group, they will meet Australia for a place in the final.

  • Nov 07, 2021 05:22 PM IST

    Pakistan vs Scotland - Match 41

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs Scotland - Match 41 in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan will be aiming to finish with five wins in as many matches, while Scotland will look to end their campaign on a high.

