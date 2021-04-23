PBKS vs MI, IPL Match Live Score: Gayle, Pandya look to rediscover lost touch as Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings
- PBKS vs MI Match Live Score, IPL 2021 17th Match Live Updates: KL Rahul's Punjab Kings will have their work cut out when they face the in-form Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
PKBS vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Score: With two wins from four matches, defending champions Mumbai Indians begin favourites against Punjab Kings, who are placed seventh on the points table and are marred with inconsistency, winning just one game out of four this season.
APR 23, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Krunal Pandya's form also a worry for Mumbai Indians
In the 4 matches played so far, Krunal Pandya has picked up 3 wickets and has an economy rate of 6.54. In the last two games, he has an economy of more than 8 runs per overs while defending low totals. Krunal’s strike-rate and average of 42.11 and 51.67 respectively is worst and second-worst among all bowlers. His economy rate is also on a higher end of 8.37. He needs one more wicket away to complete 50 IPL wickets and today would be a good time to return to form.
APR 23, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Some interesting nuggets related to today's match
- KL Rahul is 1 six away from completing 200 sixes across T20s.
- Chris Gayle is 152 runs away from completing 5000 runs in IPL.
- Jasprit Bumrah will be playing his 100th T20 match for Mumbai Indians if he takes the field.
- Kieron Pollard is 1 four away from completing 200 fours in IPL.
- He is also one catch away from completing 100 of them in the IPL.
APR 23, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Mumbai Indians wary of KL Rahul threat
Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is coming up against his favored opponent in this game against whom he has a brilliant record. He has scored 580 runs against the Mumbai Indians in just 12 innings at an average of 64.44 - His average of 64.44 against MI is the best for any player who has batted in a minimum of 10 innings against the five-time champions. In fact, his average increases to a whopping 94.8 since 2016 against MI.
APR 23, 2021 05:45 PM IST
IPL, PBKS vs MI: A historically nail-biting match-up
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have featured in some absolute nail-biters in the IPL, with six last-ball finishes over the years. Rohit Sharma's scintillating knock of 70 helped Mumbai beat Punjab last season in the first meeting last year in Abu Dhabi. However, the next encounter in Dubai saw Punjab pull off a historical win in the first-ever double Super-Over game.
APR 23, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Mumbai Indians missing Kung-Fu Pandya
Hardik Pandya's lack of runs has left Mumbai Indians' middle order in a complete mess. The hard-hitting all-rounder just hasn't got going this season and his series of poor scores has now become a major concern for the team management. Pandya's shoulder injury hasn't allowed him to bowl this season and he hasn't even proved his weight in the side as a pure batsman, scoring 35 runs from four innings. He has played 33 balls in IPL 2021, failing to score even a single boundary.
APR 23, 2021 05:35 PM IST
SRK: Punjab's shining star
Shahrukh Khan was the sole bright spot for Punjab Kings in the defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The hard-hitting batsman tried to infuse life into the stuttering Punjab innings but regular wickets at the other end left him with no hope. He was one of the young Indian stars to look out for this season and he has only enhanced his reputation in the four games so far scoring 90 runs at an average of 45.
APR 23, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir wants Chris Gayle opening for Punjab Kings
It is no secret that 95 percent of Chris Gayle's success in the IPL has come playing as an opener. But with KL Rahul opening with Mayank Agarwal, the Universe Boss is being batted at No. 3. However, former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir feels that Gayle is best suited opening the innings and Punjab Kings should make that change as facing more balls early will set him up freely to go big after the Powerplay. Do you agree with GG?
APR 23, 2021 05:25 PM IST
What's eating Chris Gayle?
The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle began the IPL 2021 with an entertaining 40 against Rajasthan Royals but has since, fallen bland, with scores of 10, 11 and 15 in the previous three games. Statistics have it that Gayle scoring runs is directly proportional to Punjab Kings winning. PBKS would expect him to produce a Gayle Storm tonight in Chennai.
APR 23, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Milestone game for Punjab Kings
13 seasons ago, Punjab Kings, started off as Kings XI Punjab way back in 2008. Today, they play their 200th IPL match. Fascinating. But with three straight losses, PBKS have a big task at hand. Can they muster up a kind of performance fitting to the occasion of 200th game and light up Match 17 of the IPL 2021 tonight? Time will tell.
APR 23, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Is Rahul's strike-rate hurting Punjab Kings?
When it comes to the IPL, no batsman has shown more consistency in the last three seasons than KL Rahul. With 659, 593 and 670 runs in the last three seasons respectively, Rahul has been the new Mr. IPL, but this year, there's something odd about the PBKS skipper. He has notched up two half-centuries, but surprisingly, they haven't come at the strike-rate he is known for, especially the knock of 61 against Delhi Capitals, which came off 50 balls.
APR 23, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Focus on KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya
KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are known to share a close bond on and off the field and while two two are close when playing for the same time, in the IPL, both are fierce competitors. With Hardik not bowling, there will be no face-off between the two for sure, but each would be looking to go one up over the other as far as batting is concerned.
APR 23, 2021 05:05 PM IST
How Punjab Kings have fared in IPL 2021 so far
Punjab Kings finished sixth in IPL 2020, and this year, their start hasn't been different to the one they endured last year. After starting this year's campaign with a four-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals, KL Rahul's PBKS have lost three matches in a row, losing to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, Delhi Capitals by the same margin and Sunrisers Hyderabad by nine wickets. They are not able to post strong totals on the board and the opposition is chasing them down repeatedly. PBKS need to address their issues before it's too late and the process starts tonight against a formidable Mumbai Indians outfit.
APR 23, 2021 05:01 PM IST
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' journey so far
Winners of the IPL a record five times, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will not be too disappointed with the start they have had to the 2021 edition. After once again failing to win the opening contest, the Men in Blue returned to register back-to-back wins - against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad - but a defeat in the last match against Delhi Capitals, who beat them by six wickets exposed a few chinks in their armour.
APR 23, 2021 04:57 PM IST
IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI, Live Updates
Hello and welcome to Match 17 of the IPL 2021, which pits defending Champions Mumbai Indians against KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings. The two teams will do battle at the sluggish surface of Chepauk, and with batting letting them down in the last two games, it will be interesting to see how their batsmen gear up to perform on a surface which best assists batting in the first six overs. MI, with two wins are fourth on the points-table and PBKS are second from bottom with just one win so far. It's KL Rahul vs Rohit Sharma. Stay tuned, we're just getting started.
