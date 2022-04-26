RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022: Kohli vs Boult in cards as Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: After enduring a tough defeat in their previous encounter, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up for yet another uphill task when they face in-form Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday evening. The Sanju Samson-led unit have been in destructive form in both fronts of the game. Jos Buttler is leading the charge with the bat and Yuzvendra Chahal is ruling the charts with the ball. RCB, on the other hand, have been inconsistent with both bat and the ball. The team had failed to defend 205 in their opening fixture against Punjab Kings, and were bowled out for 68 in their previous encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Catch the LIVE updates of RCB vs RR:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON