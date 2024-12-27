Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SA vs PAK 1st Test: Bosch's assault followed by Rabada, Jansen's blitz puts visitors under pressure

ANI |
Dec 27, 2024 09:48 PM IST

With a dejected look in their eyes, Pakistan walked out of the SuperSport Park in a whirl after going three down on Day 2 of the opening Test against South Africa on Friday.

Centurion [South Africa], : With dejected expressions, Pakistan walked off the SuperSport Park field after losing three wickets on Day 2 of the opening Test against South Africa on Friday.

SA vs PAK 1st Test: Bosch's assault followed by Rabada, Jansen's blitz puts visitors under pressure
SA vs PAK 1st Test: Bosch's assault followed by Rabada, Jansen's blitz puts visitors under pressure

As bad light brought the day's play to an early close, Pakistan's scoreboard read 88/3, trailing by two runs. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 16 and 8 , respectively.

Corbin Bosch emerged as South Africa's star performer on Day 2, acknowledging the fans with a wave as he returned to the dressing room after a dazzling display at Centurion.

Bosch's record-breaking 81* off 93 deliveries propelled South Africa to a total of 301, securing a valuable 90-run lead. His unbeaten knock set a new record for the highest score by a number-nine batter on debut.

South Africa then set out to bowl with intent, aiming to make early inroads. Pakistan's opening pair, Saim Ayub and skipper Shan Masood, provided a promising start with a 49-run partnership.

The duo seemed poised to chip away at the deficit before Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen turned the tide with impactful spells.

Rabada struck first, delivering a sudden burst of pace that outdid Ayub , who edged the ball. Masood soon followed, nicking one to Tristan Stubbs at third slip off Jansen's bowling.

Pakistan's first-innings standout, Kamran Ghulam , failed to make a mark in his second outing. Jansen, extracting bounce from a good length, induced an edge off Ghulam's bat, which was safely held by Ryan Rickelton at gully.

As the final hour proved costly for Pakistan, Babar and vice-captain Saud Shakeel stood firm, stabilising the innings and preventing further setbacks.

Earlier in the day, Aiden Markram continued to lead South Africa's batting effort, supported by skipper Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham , who added valuable contributions.

Although Pakistan clawed back with the dismissals of Bavuma and Bedingham, Bosch's commanding strokeplay shifted the momentum firmly in South Africa's favour, guiding the hosts to a competitive total of 301.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On