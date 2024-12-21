Ahmedabad, KL Shrijith's whirlwind unbeaten 150 trumped Shreyas Iyer's fiery 114 as Karnataka etched a memorable seven-wicket win over Mumbai in a Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday. Shrijith's 150 trumps Shreyas Iyer's 114 as Karnataka win; Utkarsh, Virat shine for Jharkhand

Shreyas' unbeaten 55-ball knock combined with fifties from Ayush Mhatre , Hardik Tamore and Shivam Dube guided Mumbai to an imposing 382 for four in 50 overs.

But Shrijith, who was sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh in the recent IPL auction, hammered 150 off 101 balls with 20 fours and four sixes to help Karnataka scale down 383 with 3.4 overs to spare.

He was ably supported by KV Aneesh , Praveen Dubey and captain Mayank Agarwal .

Virat, Utkarsh power Jharkhand

=======================

Explosive left-hander Utkarsh Singh and centurion Virat Singh helped Jharkhand to successfully chase Assam's challenging 257 for 9 in their seven-wicket canter.

The 26-year-old Utkarsh and Virat, both mentored by former India skipper MS Dhoni, raised 141 runs for the third wicket in just 25 overs as Jharkhand made a strong start to their campaign.

Hardik-less Baroda win

==================

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will not be available for the league stage matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy because of personal reasons, but he will join Baroda if they progress to the knockouts.

However, his absence was hardly felt as Baroda pummelled Tripura by 92 runs, riding on fifties by Shivalik Sharma and Vishnu Solanki and an excellent spell by Mahesh Pithiya .

Porel, Mukesh sparkle Bengal

=====================

Young wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel hammered a 170 and India pacer Mukesh Kumar grabbed four wickets as Bengal scored a facile six-wicket win over Delhi to get off the block in style. Bengal razed down Delhi's 272 in 41.3 overs.

Patidar, Avesh shine for MP

===================

Madhya Pradesh pacer Avesh Khan took three wickets to restrict Bihar to 196 all out, as young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for four.

MP then rode on an unbeaten 55 by skipper Rajat Patidar and an 83 by opener Harsh Gawali to go past the target in just 25.1 overs for a six-wicket win.

Brief scores: Group C: Ahmedabad: Mumbai: 382/4 in 50 overs lost to Karnataka: 383/3 in 46.2 overs by 7 wickets.

Group A: Jaipur: Assam: 257/9 in 50 overs lost to Jharkhand: 261/3 in 44.3 overs by 7 wickets.

Group E: Hyderabad: Baroda: 302/7 in 50 overs beat Tripura: 210 all out in 44.4 overs by 92 runs.

Group E: Hyderabad: Bihar: 196 all out in 46.4 overs lost to Madhya Pradesh: 197/4 in 25.1 overs by 6 wickets.

Group E: Hyderabad: Delhi: 272/7 in 50 overs lost to Bengal: 274/4 in 41.3 overs by 6 wickets.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.