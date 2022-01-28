'Someone realised India need to take wickets to win': Ex-Pakistan captain makes cheeky remark on spin attack for WI ODIs

India's squads for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against West Indies earlier this week. There were a number of changes in the ODI squad from the one that played against South Africa; while seasoned campaigner Jasprit Bumrah was rested, Mohammed Shami's rest was extended for West Indies while Ravichandran Ashwin also remained absent. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav made a return to the side while youngster Ravi Bishnoi also earned a maiden international call-up.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, talking about the Indian squad, lauded the move to bring Kuldeep back in the mix. Butt said that India were “short of wicket-taking options” during the three-match series in South Africa, where the visitors conceded a dismal 0-3 defeat.

“Kuldeep Yadav’s comeback in the Indian ODI squad is a good move. India were short on wicket-taking options in South Africa. Their all-rounders were not effective and they did not look like taking wickets. Shardul Thakur seemed to lack pace, maybe he is tired having played a lot of Test cricket as well. Even otherwise, he doesn’t have the pace to trouble batters unless he gets help from the pitch,” Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

Further talking about the squad, Butt said that India's spin attack is “quite strong.”

“Kuldeep is a very good option. With Washington Sundar as off-spinner and Ravi Bishnoi as leggie, the spin pool looks quite strong. (Yuzvendra) Chahal is also there. India have inducted quite a few wicket-taking spinners. Someone has realized that India need to take wickets if they want to win one-dayers,” said Butt.

The limited-overs series against West Indies begins with the ODIs on February 6. All the ODIs will take place in Ahmedabad, while the T20Is will be played in Kolkata. The series also marks Rohit Sharma's first appearance as India's full-time limited-overs captain.

