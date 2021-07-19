Sports minister Manoj Tiwary included in Bengal senior team fitness camp

Bengal sports minister Manoj Tiwary, who recently made his debut in politics, has been named in 39-member probables by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday. The former Bengal captain had last played in Ranji Trophy in March 2020 against Saurashtra, before skipping the curtailed season due to an injury.

However, Tiwary had not ruled out playing cricket after joining politics earlier this year.

“I will maintain my fitness. I will wait and see how it goes, but I don't rule out playing a few more games for Bengal,” Tiwary had said after winning the assembly election from the Shibpur constituency.

The fitness camp of the senior Bengal probables will begin from July 23. CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly has said the team probables will be announced after the conclusion of the fitness camp.

“Attendance is compulsory. Fitness parameters set by the Association have to be met by all the players. Bengal team probables will be announced after the fitness camp,” Ganguly said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

This upcoming season will also mark the return of former skipper Laxmi Ratan Shukla to cricket, six years after he had joined politics. He will don the coach’s hat for the first time, for the Under-23 side.

Earlier, Bengal have retained former India stalwart VVS Laxman as their batting consultant and veteran Arun Lal as the chief coach.

