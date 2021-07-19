Home / Cricket / Sports minister Manoj Tiwary included in Bengal senior team fitness camp
File image of Manoj Tiwary.(PTI)
File image of Manoj Tiwary.(PTI)
cricket

Sports minister Manoj Tiwary included in Bengal senior team fitness camp

The former Bengal captain had last played in Ranji Trophy in March 2020 against Saurashtra, before skipping the curtailed season due to an injury.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 10:31 PM IST

Bengal sports minister Manoj Tiwary, who recently made his debut in politics, has been named in 39-member probables by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday. The former Bengal captain had last played in Ranji Trophy in March 2020 against Saurashtra, before skipping the curtailed season due to an injury.

However, Tiwary had not ruled out playing cricket after joining politics earlier this year.

“I will maintain my fitness. I will wait and see how it goes, but I don't rule out playing a few more games for Bengal,” Tiwary had said after winning the assembly election from the Shibpur constituency.

The fitness camp of the senior Bengal probables will begin from July 23. CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly has said the team probables will be announced after the conclusion of the fitness camp.

“Attendance is compulsory. Fitness parameters set by the Association have to be met by all the players. Bengal team probables will be announced after the fitness camp,” Ganguly said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.

This upcoming season will also mark the return of former skipper Laxmi Ratan Shukla to cricket, six years after he had joined politics. He will don the coach’s hat for the first time, for the Under-23 side.

Earlier, Bengal have retained former India stalwart VVS Laxman as their batting consultant and veteran Arun Lal as the chief coach.

(With PTI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manoj tiwary cricket association of bengal snehasish ganguly ranji trophy + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.