T20 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar explains why David Warner didn't review his dismissal against Pakistan

Australia might have beaten Pakistan convincingly in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup, but David Warner's dismissal early in the run-chase had diminished the Aussie hopes for a comeback in the game. After losing Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith early in the innings, Warner held one end and looked in good form before being adjudged caught-behind on 49.

Moreover, the action-replay to the dismissal showed that Warner hadn't actually nicked the ball, leading to speculations on how the Aussie batter failed to realise that he was not out.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also spoke about the dismissal on a Facebook video, admitting that he was as surprised as everyone when he saw the replay.

"His dismissal was surprising. Everyone had appealed, and even the umpire gave him out," Tendulkar said.

"Sometimes, batter nicks the ball and he doesn't realise it, sometimes there is no nick but batter walks after the strong reactions from opponents and the umpire.

"I think that was the case with Warner. But it was surprising when I saw the action replay," Tendulkar said.

Despite Warner's dismissal, Matthew Wade (41*) and Marcus Stoinis (40*) led Australia to an incredible five-wicket victory in the 177-run chase, securing a berth in the final for the Aussies.

Australia will meet New Zealand in the title clash of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON