'The Karate Kid in you was seen in Australia': Sehwag, Kohli, Raina and others lead birthday wishes for Ajinkya Rahane

The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his birthday today (June 6). One of the pillars of India's batting in Tests, Rahane has been a phenomenal performer for India over the years. Most recently, with Virat Kohli gone, Rahane stepped up to lead India in Australia and scripted a famous series win as they beat the Aussies 2-1.

In an interesting trivia, India have never lost a Test match each time Rahane has either scored a century on led the side. Rahane has led the team in five Tests, winning four and drawing one. The 12 Tests in which Rahane has scored a century, India have won nine and drawn three. As Rahane turns a year older, the cricket fraternity – including Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and others – took to Twitter to wish the batsman a very happy birthday.

Wishing you tons of runs and happiness always, Happy Birthday Ajju bhai @ajinkyarahane88 😊 pic.twitter.com/4ZDNw7f6Gp — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 6, 2021

The Karate Kid in you was seen in Australia. After the 36 all out in Adelaide , the way you led from the front in a historic test series victory will always be etched in every Cricket lover’s memory. Happy Birthday @ajinkyarahane88 Kee May pic.twitter.com/ZCIEPA2hJC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 6, 2021

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to wish Ajinkya Rahane. (Virat Kohli/Instagram)

1⃣8⃣3⃣ intl. games 👍

7⃣9⃣2⃣0⃣ intl. runs 💪

Most catches in a Test 👌



Here's wishing @ajinkyarahane88 - #TeamIndia's Test vice-captain - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏



Sit back & enjoy one of his finest hundreds against South Africa 🎥 👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2021

Happy Birthday to a man who has played such an instrumental role in India reaching the WTC finals. Most runs for India in WTC - 1095 Runs and outstanding leadership which led to an unforgettable series win in Australia.



Wish you ever more success @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/Xzjem2QpR8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 6, 2021

Wish you a very Happy Birthday Brother @ajinkyarahane88 🎉.. Lots of love to you & your family.. Best wishes — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 6, 2021

Wishing you a very happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88 bhai. To many more runs and top innings for 🇮🇳 Cheers. pic.twitter.com/nQOhPPFILm — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) June 6, 2021

Happy Bithday @ajinkyarahane88 ! Have the most amazing year ahead..🎉 pic.twitter.com/fdmu72va0v — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) June 6, 2021

Happy birthday, @ajinkyarahane88!



He has scored 7920 runs in 183 internationals so far and recently led India to the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in Australia in 2020-21 💥 pic.twitter.com/ni8dhKxQlN — ICC (@ICC) June 6, 2021

Rahane may no loner be a part of India's limited-overs set-up, but he has a decent record in Odis and T20Is. In 90 one-day internationals, Rahane has scored 2962 runs for India an at average of 35.26, including three centuries and 24 fifties. When Rohit Sharma was injured in 2014, Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan took command as India's openers and the duo fared quite well.

Between 2014 and 2017, Rahane and Dhawan opened the batting for India in 18 matches and added 1153 runs at a healthy average of 54.05. Their partnerships included five century and three fifty-plus stands.