T20 World Cup: 'There are mental barriers until you are 100 per cent fit' - Ex-Pakistan opener on India's XI

Team India will look to make quick amends when they take on New Zealand in their second clash at the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. The team got off to a very poor start, losing their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan by 10 wickets and will look to ensure they remain in contention for the final four spots with a dominant show against the Black Caps, scheduled to take place on Sunday evening.

Despite having a solid squad, the team currently face a series of questions regarding the best playing XI, with Hardik Pandya's fitness being one of the major concerns. The 28-year-old was last spotted bowling and toiling at the nets, passing an impression that he can chip in with the ball if the need arises but the option still remains dicey considering Pandya has hardly rolled his arms ever since his return after a successful back injury.

In this scenario, the team does have an ideal alternative in the form of Shardul Thakur and many experts believe if Pandya is not 100 per cent ready for the contest then the former should be given a chance. Among the many experts who opined similar views was former Pakistan opener Salman Butt.

The ex-Pakistani batter feels that India should not put more pressure on their "problem areas" rather it should seek a better and fit option in Shardul.

"Strategically, it will be better. Hardik Pandya is a capable all-rounder. I saw him play some very good knocks in Australia, but the guy is not fit. In such a scenario, you ensure not to put too much pressure on your problem areas. And so your (bowling) action is not complete. This affects your output and speed because you are trying to be more careful not to hurt yourself again. There are mental barriers until you are 100 per cent fit. So if Pandya is not completely fit to bowl, India can opt for Shardul Thakur and there is Rahul Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin as well," Butt noted on his YouTube channel.

Shardul, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker from the Chennai Super Kings camp in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League, is in good form and has also shown abilities to play big shots at will in recent matches.