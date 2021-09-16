‘They are bound to come face-to-face’: Butt says Bumrah vs Babar will be one of the contests to watch out for at T20 WC

Team India will begin their campaign at the upcoming T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, former cricketer Slaman Butt has said the face-off between India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will be a delight to watch.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Salman Butt was of the opinion that Babar would open the innings for Pakistan and if that is the case, he will surely face Jasprit Bumrah right in the beginning. The former Pakistan skipper added that a tussle between both cricketers will be a tough one.

ALSO READ | ‘He’s just given a ‘consolation cup’ to make up for disappointment in ENG’: Gavaskar on Ashwin’s inclusion for T20 WC

“Fingers crossed. It will be a tough contest. Both the batsman and the bowler are top-class performers. They are quite experienced as well. Bumrah has slightly more experience but Babar too has been playing international cricket for quite a while. He is also the captain of the team. So he has to show others the way,” Butt said.

“It will be a really exciting tussle. Bumrah vs Babar will be one of the contests to watch out for in the India-Pakistan World Cup clash. They are bound to come face-to-face because Babar is likely to open the batting and Bumrah is going to bowl at him. Let’s see what happens on the big day,” he added.

It's a fact that India has never lost to Pakistan in ICC World Cups, be it T20 or ODI. However, Butt believes that the men-in-green can turn the fortunes if the bowlers come up with a solid show.

ALSO READ | 'We have had some wonderful partnerships together': Suresh Raina ranks Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli as captains

“Pakistan’s fast bowlers will have to perform well. We are heavily dependent on the fast-bowling department. There is Shaheen (Afridi), Hasan (Ali), Mohammad Wasim Jnr could also play. So yes, a lot will hinge on the performance of the fast bowlers. If our pacers perform well, Pakistan are more likely to win a game. If Pakistan’s fast bowlers have an off day, it becomes very difficult for the team to win. So, they will have to stand up to the challenge,” Butt added.