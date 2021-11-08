'They have contributed greatly to Indian cricket': Kohli doffs his hat to outgoing coach Ravi Shastri and support staff

Team India registered a convincing nine-wicket victory in their final match of the 2021 T20 World Cup against Namibia on Sunday, ending their campaign with six points in five games. India had already been eliminated from the tournament on Sunday, and the game against Namibia was Kohli's final match as the captain in the shortest format of the game.

The 33-year-old had announced ahead of the World Cup that he would be stepping down as the skipper of the side in T20Is. Interestingly, the game against Namibia was Kohli's 50th as captain in the shortest format – he led India to victory in 30 of them.

The game was also Ravi Shastri's final match as head coach, and Kohli reflected on his relationship with Shastri as well as the support staff, which will also be leaving the side after the World Cup.

“A big thank you to all those guys (Ravi Shastri and his support staff). They have done a great job over the years, keeping this group together. They created such a wonderful environment for the players. People loved to get back to the atmosphere. They became an extended part of our family,” Kohli said about Shastri and co.

“The atmosphere was great, they have contributed greatly to Indian cricket as well. So a big thank you to all of them from all of us. They have done a great job for the team,” Kohli further added.

Rahul Dravid was named the new head coach of Team India last week, and will take over the role ahead of the side's bilateral T20I series against New Zealand, which begins on November 17.