'This series will show whether India should persist with them or not': Ex-IND selector shoots warning to duo for WI ODIs

The duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav made a comeback in the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies. The series is scheduled to start on February 6 and both players will be aiming a return to the XI when the teams meet in Ahmedabad.

Chahal has had a disappointing outing in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa where he picked only two wickets in three games. Kuldeep, meanwhile, had been inconsistent in limited appearances for India throughout the previous year and has made a return to the squad for the first time since July.

As such, both players will be aiming to make the most of the opportunity against West Indies and former Indian selector Saba Karim believes that it is going to be an “important” series for both players.

“The main reason for bringing back the wrist spinners is the lack of wickets in the middle overs. It is a very important series for Chahal and Kuldeep. Chahal is still bowling defensively,” Karim said in the Khelneeti Podcast.

"If you bowl defensively in the middle overs, the batters will easily score runs off you. Rohit and Rahul would be hoping that these two deliver attacking bowling. This series will show whether India should persist with Chahal and Kuldeep or not."

Karim further suggested that Kuldeep and Chahal “should play together,” adding that their partnership can bring back the “efficacy” in the Indian spin-bowling attack.

“Chahal and Kuldeep should play together. They are wicket-taking bowlers. So that, they can form their partnership again and bring back the efficacy that could benefit India. Washington Sundar is an option as well, but he is not a wicket-taking bowler," said Karim.

The squad for West Indies ODIs saw major changes in the Indian bowling attack, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami being rested. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been sidelined, the selectors placed their faith on Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Avesh Khan. In addition, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also earned a maiden international call-up.