Toss for two-day Prime Ministers XI-India warm-up match delayed due to rain

ANI |
Nov 30, 2024 10:27 AM IST

The toss for the two-day warm-up match between Prime Ministers XI and India on Saturday at Manuka Oval in Canberra has been delayed as rain played a spoilsport.

Canberra [Australia], : The toss for the two-day warm-up match between Prime Ministers XI and India on Saturday at Manuka Oval in Canberra has been delayed due to rain.

Toss for two-day Prime Ministers XI-India warm-up match delayed due to rain
Toss for two-day Prime Ministers XI-India warm-up match delayed due to rain

The two-day day-night match would have helped Team India to prepare for the upcoming games of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy, however, the start of the match has been delayed.

https://x.com/cricketcomau/status/1862704545518035149

Earlier, India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

In the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India won the toss and opted to bat first. However, they were dismissed for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant playing crucial knocks and adding a vital 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler for Australia, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and Mitchell Starc claiming two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse, as they were reduced to 79/9 before Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey took the total to 104, giving India a slender lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah starred for India with figures of 5/30 in 18 overs, while debutant Harshit Rana impressed with 3/48.

In their second innings, India amassed a massive lead. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal put up a 201-run opening partnership. Despite losing quick wickets, an unbeaten 100 by Virat Kohli , supported by Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy , propelled India to 487/6 declared, setting Australia a daunting target of 534 runs.

Nathan Lyon was the best bowler for Australia, with Cummins, Starc, and Hazlewood taking one wicket each.

At stumps on Day 3, Australia were 12/3, with Bumrah taking two wickets and Mohammed Siraj one. On Day 4, despite valiant efforts from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh , Australia were bowled out for 238, giving India a resounding 295-run victory.

Bumrah and Siraj led the bowling in the second innings, while Washington Sundar took two wickets, and Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana picked one each.

Prime Ministers XI Squad: Jack Edwards , Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper , Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O Connor, Jem Ryan.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant , KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
