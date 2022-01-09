'We are very late in reacting to it': Ex-IND selector highlights major issue in India selection; 'Are they doing enough?

Team India faced a seven-wicket loss against South Africa in the second Test in Johannesburg, as the Proteas registered a series-leveling victory. South Africa captain Dean Elgar produced a match-winning knock (96*), which led to the hosts chasing a 240-run target with ease on Day 4 at the Wanderers.

Virat Kohli was forced to miss the second Test due to a back spasm, and India's middle-order struggles continued in the first innings as Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) were dismissed cheaply. While the duo did score important half-centuries in the second innings, former Indian selector Saba Karim believes that it isn't enough for them to secure their respective places in the XI. Karim says that both players have ample experience and they can easily score 40-50 runs at certain intervals.

“I believe we are very late in reacting to the fact that our middle-order, which is considered a backbone in the batting lineup, has been struggling for years now. It is important to address as soon as possible. You have so much experience, you can easily score 40-50 runs after every 3-4 innings but does that mean we are moving in the right direction?” Karim said on the Khelneeti podcast.

The former Indian wicketkeeper further insisted that Rahul Dravid and co. need to prepare for the new Test cycle and ensure whether or not the “harsh steps” should be taken if India want to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

“We have to prepare for the new Test cycle. We have to qualify for the finals. Do you need to take those harsh steps if you want to reach there? This is what Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and the selectors. (They need to decide) whether the batting order with which we are playing is giving us the full value or not, can we bring some youngsters in their place who has good experience in domestic cricket, will he add more value or not,” said Karim.

“Whether it is Rahane or Pujara, they will score runs sometimes because they obviously have experience. But we need to think if they are doing enough and whether any other player can deliver better than them.”

