West Indies vs England Live Score: England won the toss and elected to field
- 1:13 AM IST, Nov 11England Playing XI
- 1:13 AM IST, Nov 11West Indies Playing XI
- 1:05 AM IST, Nov 11Toss Update
- 12:36 AM IST, Nov 11Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024. Match will start on 11 Nov 2024 at 01:30 AM
Venue : Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Terrance Hinds
England squad -
Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Dan Mousley, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adil Rashid, Jafer Chohan, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Reece Topley, Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood...Read More
West Indies vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Phil Salt(WK), Will Jacks, Jos Buttler(C), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
West Indies vs England Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Rovman Powell(C), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Terrance Hinds.
West Indies vs England Live Score: Toss Update
West Indies vs England Match Details
2nd T20I of England tour of West Indies, 2024 between West Indies and England to be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.