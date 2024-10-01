Explore
Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024
    West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 1, 2024 6:31 PM IST
    West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM
    West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Score, Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024
    West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start on 01 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

    West Indies Women squad -
    Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Alteia Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James
    Australia Women squad -
    Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 1, 2024 6:31 PM IST

    West Indies Women vs Australia Women Match Details
    Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 between West Indies Women and Australia Women to be held at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

