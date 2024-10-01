West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
West Indies Women vs Australia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start on 01 Oct 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : The Sevens Stadium, Dubai
West Indies Women squad -
Chedean Nation, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Shemaine Alteia Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Nerissa Crafton, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James
Australia Women squad -
Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024
West Indies Women vs Australia Women Match Details
Match 8 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 between West Indies Women and Australia Women to be held at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.