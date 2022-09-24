'When we first met, Jhulan got me out off the second ball'

It would have been great if I could be at the Lord’s Cricket Ground to witness my friend Jhulan Goswami’s farewell game against England. Nevertheless, I will be hooked to the television. When I think of Jhullu retiring from international cricket, so many memories of the last 25 years spent on and off the field with her splash in front of my eyes.

I remember when I first saw a lanky and slim Jhullu bowling to me in the inter-zonal U-19 match between East Zone and South Zone with good pace. She got me clean bowled off the second ball she bowled. I had played for India by then and this girl from Kolkata grabbed my wicket. Never did I realise that it would be the start of a new friendship which would last forever. I am as emotional about her retirement as I was when I announced mine a few months ago. She had been my support and a partner in crime over the years.

We saw women’s cricket changing gears from close quarters and we both were fortunate enough to play for India for over two decades. Those were the times when we would travel in buses and trains for domestic matches and live in dormitories even when we were playing for India. We wanted good facilities but at the same time we were happy representing India in those times.

Those long travels gave us a chance to get to know each other well. Jhullu, Amita Sharma and I were a gang and always up to something or the other off the field. There was a time when we roamed here and there during a series without any security cover. Once I went to her house in Kolkata and I remember eating all Bengali food and sweets. Those simple times with Jhullu around will always be special.

Like all fast bowlers, Jhullu also used to lose her cool if a batter hit her for a six or a four, I remember stepping in and calming her down in such times. Also, while I was handling the captaincy duties off the field, it was Jhullu who would speak to the juniors during matches and explain their roles and encourage them. She was my go-to person whenever I was a bit confused on the field.

The kind of worth ethic she has had is just commendable. The passion and the large-heartedness she showed speaks volumes about her and why she is so popular amongst other teams. We knew it was our last World Cup in New Zealand a few months ago and soon a time would come when we would have to say goodbye to the sport we loved the most.

With her retirement, it would be the end of an era in world cricket. The impact she has had in women’s cricket at the global level is immense. She has been a great ambassador for the sport and youngsters took to fast bowling seeing her bowl for India.

I have been very vocal about my wish to get associated with the sport and be part of cricket administration but I don’t know yet what Jhullu plans to do next. But certainly, it should be around cricket. She can be an asset for Indian cricket and groom fast bowlers, be it seniors or U-19 cricketers. With a series win in England, the Indian team must be excited to play at Lord’s in the third ODI and make Jhullu’s last game for India memorable. I will be sitting in my room and watching the game like a fan and a friend. I would like to say ‘thank you’ to Jhulan for her contribution to the sport and all the love. My best wishes for your second innings. Till the time we meet again, make the most of your last hurrah.

(Mithali Raj is a former India captain who was Jhulan Goswami's teammate for two decades)