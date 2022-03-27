'Sometimes an inch costs moments that takes decades to achieve': Sehwag reacts to India's 'no ball' heartbreak

South Africa on Sunday send India packing from World Cup with a nerve-wracking last-ball win, and the game was nothing short of an emotional roller-coaster. With seven needed off the final over, the game could have gone either way but a set Mignon du Preez was caught in the deep off the penultimate ball and the Indian dressing room had all the reasons to be on cloud nine. (Also Read | Watch: Deepti Sharma takes wicket off no-ball as dramatic final over against SA ends in World Cup heartbreak for India)

India were just a step away from the win with South Africa needing three off the final delivery. But umpires ruled that bowler Deepti Sharma had overstepped, bringing down India's elation within moments. Du Preez hit the winning runs off the last ball to see her team through and finish second in the league stage behind Australia.

A devastated Indian camp including skipper Mithali Raj was out of the tournament through a game that went down to the wire, and the no-ball episode piled further misery on the team. Even fans were shattered to see them eliminated and former India opener Virender Sehwag also commented on India missing the top-four berth by a whisker.

Sehwag shared a picture that had Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin and Hardik Pandya overstepping in ICC events. Ashwin and Hardik were widely castigated in the media for bowling no-balls in the World T20 semi-final in 2016 against West Indies. Bumrah had also received flak for overstepping against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final.

"It wasn't just the no ball which cost India the game today but sometimes an inch costs moments that takes decades to achieve and are possibly once in a lifetime achievement for many players. Disappointing end to India's campaign," wrote Sehwag.

It wasn't just the no ball which cost India the game today but sometimes an inch costs moments that takes decades to achieve and are possibly once in a lifetime achievement for many players. Disappointing end to India's campaign #IndvSA #cwc22 pic.twitter.com/2DzerovJD1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 27, 2022

Australia, South Africa, England and West Indies have reached the last four stage of the Women's World Cup. India ended fifth in the league stage with three wins and four losses. Skipper Mithali, who was possibly playing her last game for India, praised her team for giving it all.

"I personally feel the girls gave it all, it was an important game, was a good game, it ended our campaign, but I'm proud of the girls for coming so far.

"Everything should come to an end, it'll take time to settle the emotions, but that is sport. Thanks to everyone who turned out for every Indian game, it was nice to hear your cheers and keep supporting the girls and the Indian women's team in the future," she said in the post-match presentation.