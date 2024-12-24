World Championship of Legends (WCL) T20 League, which became the second most-watched cricket league with its inaugural season, has announced its much-anticipated Season 2. With an expanded schedule, marquee players, and additional venues, the tournament is set to captivate fans from July 18 to August 2, 2025. Legendary cricketers from six nations - India, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies - will once again take centre stage, culminating in an electrifying grand fi... World Championship of Legends T20 League: Full schedule announced (Getty Images)

Season 2 promises an even grander spectacle. The tournament will kick off on July 18 in a thrilling opener between England Champions and Pakistan Champions at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash, scheduled for July 20, will also be held at Edgbaston. The knockout matches, including the two semi-finals on July 31 and the grand finale on August 2, will likewise take place at Edgbaston. The full list of venues will be disclosed soon.

Harshit Tomar, CEO of WCL, said, "WCL Season 1 delivered an incredible fan experience, and we are committed to making Season 2 even better. Our focus remains on creating unforgettable moments for viewers across the globe."

Ajay Devgn, co-owner of WCL, said, "I am happy to see larger associations and the league getting bigger and better every year. We truly believe Season 2 will also claim the highest viewership across the globe. Stay tuned as many exciting announcements about the league are in the offing."

Building on the tremendous success of Season 1, the second edition will showcase the perfect blend of skill, experience, and fierce competition, delivering unforgettable moments for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Complete Tournament Schedule

League Stage-

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions

July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions

July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions

July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions

July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage-

July 31 (Thursday): Semi-Final 1 - SF1 vs SF4 (Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham)

July 31 (Thursday): Semi-Final 2 - SF2 vs SF3 (Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham)

August 2 (Saturday): Final (Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham).