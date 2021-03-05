IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'You have damaged reputation of Pakistan': Akhtar wants PM, courts to take action after PSL postponed due to Covid cases
Shoaib Akhtar.(Screengrab)
Shoaib Akhtar.(Screengrab)
cricket

'You have damaged reputation of Pakistan': Akhtar wants PM, courts to take action after PSL postponed due to Covid cases

  • Akhtar requested the honourable courts and the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as according to him, it had damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:09 AM IST

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) was postponed due to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

Akhtar requested the honourable courts and the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as according to him, it had damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.

"You (PCB) played with the lives of the people and at the same time you played with the reputation of the country... Where is the Chairman of PCB, he has to be answerable. I request the higher authorities and to the honourable courts to take a very good look at this matter... Where is Mani? Come to the front and answer. You have damaged Pakistan's reputation by ruining PSL. I am asking the higher authorities and the Prime Minister, sir look into this matter. This is an insult to Pakistan and Pakistan cricket," Akhtar said in his YouTube channel according to ANI.

Akhtar’s comments came after PCB announced the postponement of PSL 6 due to seven cases in the competition, which started on February 20.


Akhtar said there should be a strict inquiry against the medical panel and they should not be spared.

"It is time for blame-game. But you have to admit that this the responsibility of the medical panel and the bio-secure bubble should have been properly maintained. There should be strict inquiry against the medical panel... The medical panel should not be spared," Akhtar said in the video he posted on his YouTube channel.

"... The medical panel should be punished and I request the higher authorities because they played with the lives of the people... All the blame has been put on Wasim Khan and he has been asked to face everything. Who has brought Wasim Khan? Ehsan Mani (brought him). Where is Mani Sahab? Is this the responsibility of Wasim Khan to answer here? Ehsan Mani should give the answer," he added.

Akhtar said that PCB CEO Wasim Khan is the only person in the board who wants to help Pakistan cricket.

"No one should have a doubt about PCB's incompetence. Only Wasim Khan is logical and he is the only one who wants to help Pakistan cricket... Now is it the responsibility of Wasim Khan to look after the medical panel. Earlier also I asked Wasim Khan to change the medical panel so that such a situation does not happen," he said.

Also, Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz and coach Daren Sammy had breached the COVID-19 protocols last month. However, the PCB had allowed the duo to join the side after testing negative for the coronavirus.

Requesting higher authorities to look into the matter, Akhtar said PCB played with the lives of the people.

"Aren't you (PCB) that smart to book an entire hotel. People are getting married there, getting haircuts. Daren Sammy getting out. I fail to understand, why would you (Javed Afridi) breach the bio-secure bubble. I am asking the same question to Wahab Riaz," Akhtar said.

Citing an incident when he used to play, Akhtar said: "PSL brand got destroyed again just because of the incompetence. And the one's who do not even know how to write a prescription or see X-rays are PCB's doctors. I have witnessed this when I used to play, they (PCB doctors) did not know how to see X-rays. Nothing has changed so far."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shoaib akhtar
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar(Getty Images)
cricket

'Look at the results': Gavaskar's huge praise for Virat Kohli's Team India

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • India's Test team under Virat Kohli has been ruthless at home and has won two huge series in Australia apart from giving good competition to the likes of England and South Africa in their own den.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shoaib Akhtar.(Screengrab)
Shoaib Akhtar.(Screengrab)
cricket

Akhtar wants PM, courts to take action after PSL 6 postponed due to Covid cases

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:09 AM IST
  • Akhtar requested the honourable courts and the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as according to him, it had damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)
cricket

'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • Vaughan, who had been on a trolling spree ever since the third India-England Test match ended in two days with the hosts taking a 2-1 lead, lauded India and said Virat Kohli’s men ‘out skilled and out thought’ England, showing why they are good in these conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Stokes misses a shot. (REUTERS)
England's Ben Stokes misses a shot. (REUTERS)
cricket

'Toughest conditions I have faced in my 70-Tests as a batsman': Ben Stokes

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Reacting on the Indian pitches on this tour, England all-rounder Ben Stokes said ‘these are the hardest conditions’ that he has ever faced as a batsman in his Test career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel celebrates a dismissal with teammates during the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.(ICC/ANI Photo)
India's Axar Patel celebrates a dismissal with teammates during the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.(ICC/ANI Photo)
cricket

Spinners keep England searching for substance

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:26 PM IST
India once again placed themselves firmly on the driver's seat in fourth Test against England. After England opted to bat first, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin got about their business to bowl the visitors' out for 205. In reply, India reached 24/1 at stumps on Day 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahmedabad: Indian bowler M Siraj celebrates with teammates the wicket of England batsman Joe Root, during the first day's play of the 4th and last test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI)
Ahmedabad: Indian bowler M Siraj celebrates with teammates the wicket of England batsman Joe Root, during the first day's play of the 4th and last test match of the series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI)
cricket

Mohammed Siraj and setting it up—ask Joe Root

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:39 PM IST
Mohammed Siraj steamed in with a slippery bowling action highly similar to Mohammad Amir, to pin Joe Root on his backfoot with a full-pitched delivery angling sharply into him. Root was as plumb as plumb gets. He didn’t even review.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli.(BCCI)
Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli.(BCCI)
cricket

We aren't going to back down to anyone: Stokes reacts on argument with Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:45 AM IST
England batsman Ben Stokes played down the whole episode with India captain Virat Kohli on Day 1 of India vs England 4th Test, saying it was just a conversation between two competitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England pacer Graeme Swann (Twitter)
Former England pacer Graeme Swann (Twitter)
cricket

'Got to take your hats off to him': Graeme Swann heaps praise on India bowler

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Graeme Swann said he knew there was bit in it for the seamers but he had no idea that it would be Mohammed Siraj who would end up extracting the most out of it during Day 1 of India vs England 4th Test in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur during team's training session in Lucknow on Thursday.(HT Photo)
India's ODI vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur during team's training session in Lucknow on Thursday.(HT Photo)
cricket

Century of ODIs beckons Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday

By Sharad Deep
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Like her 100th T20I, this too will be against South Africa and the hard-hitting batter will look to come out of a slump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa's Temba Bavuma(REUTERS)
South Africa's Temba Bavuma(REUTERS)
cricket

De Kock removed, South Africa announce new ODI/T20I and Test captains

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:37 PM IST
CSA said Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the 2021 and 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cups as well as the ICC Men's World Cup in 2023. Elgar will take over the reins into the next cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Mohammad Siraj celebrates the dismissal of England's Joe Root during the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
India's Mohammad Siraj celebrates the dismissal of England's Joe Root during the 4th Test Match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
cricket

'Gave me great satisfaction': Siraj reveals how he 'planned' for Root's wicket

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:17 PM IST
India vs England: Mohammed Siraj, who gave Joe Root a hard time early on with his away going deliveries, said the wicket of the England captain gave him great satisfaction as he had set Root up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 4, 2021.(AP)
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 4, 2021.(AP)
cricket

'Rahul, Agarwal waiting': Laxman after 'under pressure' Gill gets out for a duck

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:47 AM IST
VVS Laxman said Shubman Gill ‘will be under pressure’ after getting out for a duck in the 4th Test against England as there are some talented openers like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal waiting in the wings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab/Windies Cricket Youtube channel)
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab/Windies Cricket Youtube channel)
cricket

The biggest batting rampages in cricket

By Rajesh Pansare
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:09 PM IST
On Wednesday, the 33-year-old Kieron Pollard showed that he hasn’t lost any of his power hitting abilities as he tore into Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya, hitting six sixes in an over in the first T20 at Antigua.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard ensured that Akila Dananjaya's happiness was short-lived. (ICC)
Kieron Pollard ensured that Akila Dananjaya's happiness was short-lived. (ICC)
cricket

Dananjaya takes hat-trick, before Pollard hits him for six sixes in an over

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:00 PM IST
It’s a truly exclusive club—Gibbs, Singh and now Pollard as he took West Indies to a win in their first T20 against Sri Lanka in Antigua, changing the match in the space of six balls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill, captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel celebrate the dismissal of England's Dan Lawrence. (REUTERS)
India's Shubman Gill, captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel celebrate the dismissal of England's Dan Lawrence. (REUTERS)
cricket

4th Test: Ashwin, Axar bundle out England for 205 as India take control on Day 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:24 PM IST
India ended the day at 24 for 1 with wily old James Anderson (5-5-0-1) accounting for an out-of-form Shubman Gill (0). Rohit Sharma (8 batting, 34 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15 batting, 36 balls) were holding fort for the home side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP