'Chahal has been putting pressure on the opening spot': Buttler's hilarious reaction to scoring century

Jos Buttler became the first player to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. The opener blazed 100 runs off 68 balls to lead Rajasthan Royals to a 23-run win over the Mumbai Indians and he later joked that it was the pressure that Yuzvendra Chahal was putting on the opening spot that motivated him to score the century.

ALSO READ | 'People actually question his ability to play in T20s': Ex-PAK captain says Shubman Gill makes 'batting look easy'

Spinner Chahal, who himself played a crucial role in the win by almost taking a hat-trick, had joked before the start of the season that he would open the batting with Buttler.

"Absolutely! Ever since you turned up this year, you have been putting pressure on the opening spot. Have to take my time to score some runs to keep you on the outside," Buttler told Chahal in a video chat between the two after the match.

Buttler smashed 11 fours and five sixes in his innings, falling only off the penultimate ball of the 19th over. His was one of five wickets to fall in the last two overs which stopped RR from putting up a total in excess of 200.

“Really enjoyed today. When you are batting first you try to work out what will be a good score and I thought we put up a nice total,” said Buttler.

Buttler believes that RR possess a strong squad and backroom staff this year. “I have huge hopes for us as a side this year. I love the squad we have put together. Lot's of great people involved in the background and a lot of guys for you to get to know and have fun with,” he said.