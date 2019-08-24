Mind over matter helped her win prize money and hearts

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:42 IST

Kanpur’s Noopur Chauhan, 29, has inspired many with her grit and hard work. A physical handicap notwithstanding, not only has she proved her mettle in life, she showed what she was made of when she won Rs 12.5 lakh in the game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ (India’s answer to the American show, ‘Who wants to be a millionaire’) on Friday’s episode.

Chauhan, who took her first steps at the age of eight, said, “Whatever I have achieved is due to my education and parents. Despite my disabilities, I kept on learning and my parents believed that education was the only way to overcome my problems. Even in the darkest situation, an educated person will find a way out. I thank God also that he gave me a normal and healthy brain.”

“During my Caesarian delivery, due to the doctor’s mistake, I was hit by medical instruments. Assuming me to be dead, they dumped me in a dustbin. Later, when someone patted me, I cried and came back to life. Thereafter, doctors started experimenting on me and my case worsened.” She moves with the help of a walker and refuses to be on a wheelchair which she calls is her biggest nightmare.

Her pillar of strength is her school teacher. “One person who has played an important role is my Aparna Joshi Ma’am during my school days. Till today, she is my pillar of strength and keeps inspiring me. She recognised that education alone can change my destiny and motivated me. She has taught me that everyone wants to reach the goal but it’s important to peruse it and even if one does not achieve the goal, the journey itself teaches a lot. She has kept the fighter – Jhansi Ki Rani – in me alive.”

Chauhan hails from Kapoorpur in Unnao but lives in Kanpur with her grandparents for the last many years where she gives tuitions to children. “I shifted to Kanpur for treatment. I pursued higher education in the city and now I take tuition classes.”

She completed BA studies from Ram Avtar Singh Mahavidyalaya, Fatehpur. “Due to my medical condition, I was not able to attend regular classes as attendance was compulsory. So, I took admission outside Kanpur where I got help in attendance due to my medical conditions (physically challenged). I have also done a professional diploma in computers. Now, I am trying for a government job.”

The promos and episode telecast has changed her life. “Two months back, very few were ready to send their children to me for tuition. I used to give them 2-3 days demonstration to prove my worth. Some used to say that ‘when you yourself are abnormal, then what will you teach our children?’ Now, my ex-students are returning to me. Parents, say ‘we want our children to become inspirations like you’. Those who considered me good for nothing have started giving me respect and this feels nice.”

She does not want to take up a teaching job. “Many years back, I left BEd after completing first year of studies due to a monetary crisis. Now, if I want to do it I have to start afresh and I don’t have that much time. As I said in the show, till the last breath, we have to live on our own. I will try harder to get a government job. I am 29 now and my doctors have told me that after 32, my bones will become stiff and medical complications will aggravate. So, I have very little time to settle in life.”

She has a brother who works in a private company in Rae Bareli. Her father is a farmer and mother is a housewife.

Talking about her experience on the game show, she said, “I have no words to describe Bachchan Sa’ab. He is very down to earth. He heard me so patiently and became very emotional. It’s all due to him, KBC and Sony channel that ‘ek aam ladki itni khaas ho gai’ (the girl next door became so special).” From the prize money, she was to get her paternal house in Kapoorpur repaired.

She never thought the she would be on the hot seat. “I have been watching it for 19 years but used to think it’s like the moon for me, which I can just watch. This time, my mother inspired me and I tried and I succeeded with everyone’s blessings.

“I just want to say that if any girl wishes to change her destiny, then the only way is through books and education. I hope more people get inspired by my story — not just who are physically challenged – but all women, as it’s just they, themselves, who can help themselves.”

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 19:42 IST