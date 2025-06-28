Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, former US Vice President Kamala Harris, former US President Joe Biden, Gwen Walz, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attend Melussa Hortman and her husband's funeral services. Alex Kormann/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

    Melissa Hortman’s private funeral service: Joe Biden, Tim Walz and others attend

    US News2 hours ago
    The Chicago Bulls traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro

    Lonzo Ball trade: Isaac Okoro, Chicago Bulls, Cavaliers all win; except Ball

    Us Sports2 hours ago
    Elon Musk’s remarks come while the US Senate is getting ready for an important vote on Saturday (local time).

    ‘Utterly insane, destructive’: Elon Musk on latest Senate draft bill

    US News11 minutes ago
    Dave Parker, a member of the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates World Championship team, has died

    Dave Parker dies: Why Pirates Hall of Famer was nicknamed ‘the Cobra’

    Us Sports28 minutes ago
    President Donald Trump said he hopes his Big Beautiful Bill will clear the Senate

    Big Beautiful Bill: List of Republicans who will vote against Trump's measure

    US News2 hours ago
    Following a ceasefire with Israel, Iran has reopened its central and western airspace to international overflights.

    Iran reopens central and western airspace after ceasefire with Israel: Report

    World News2 hours ago
    Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, former US Vice President Kamala Harris, former US President Joe Biden, Gwen Walz, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attend Melussa Hortman and her husband's funeral services. Alex Kormann/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

    Melissa Hortman’s private funeral service: Joe Biden, Tim Walz and others attend

    US News2 hours ago
    The Chicago Bulls traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro

    Lonzo Ball trade: Isaac Okoro, Chicago Bulls, Cavaliers all win; except Ball

    Us Sports2 hours ago
    Elon Musk’s remarks come while the US Senate is getting ready for an important vote on Saturday (local time).

    ‘Utterly insane, destructive’: Elon Musk on latest Senate draft bill

    US News11 minutes ago
    Dave Parker, a member of the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates World Championship team, has died

    Dave Parker dies: Why Pirates Hall of Famer was nicknamed ‘the Cobra’

    Us Sports28 minutes ago

    NBA free agency 2025:Chicago Bulls trade Lonzo Ball to Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro

    Us3 hours ago

    Why has Russia amassed 110,000 troops in Ukraine's Pokrovsk region?

    US News4 hours ago
    Elon Musk’s remarks come while the US Senate is getting ready for an important vote on Saturday (local time).

    ‘Utterly insane, destructive’: Elon Musk on latest Senate draft bill

    US News11 minutes ago

    Dave Parker dies: Why Pirates Hall of Famer was nicknamed ‘the Cobra’

    Us Sports28 minutes ago
    President Donald Trump said he hopes his Big Beautiful Bill will clear the Senate

    Big Beautiful Bill: List of Republicans who will vote against Trump's measure

    US News2 hours ago
    Following a ceasefire with Israel, Iran has reopened its central and western airspace to international overflights.

    Iran reopens central and western airspace after ceasefire with Israel: Report

    World News2 hours ago
    Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, former US Vice President Kamala Harris, former US President Joe Biden, Gwen Walz, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attend Melussa Hortman and her husband's funeral services. Alex Kormann/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

    Melissa Hortman’s private funeral service: Joe Biden, Tim Walz and others attend

    US News2 hours ago
    The Chicago Bulls traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro

    Lonzo Ball trade: Isaac Okoro, Chicago Bulls, Cavaliers all win; except Ball

    Us Sports2 hours ago
    The Chicago Bulls have traded point guard Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers after four injury-plagued seasons. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    NBA free agency 2025:Chicago Bulls trade Lonzo Ball to Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro

    Us3 hours ago
    Russia Ukraine war: Pokrovsk isn’t a large city, but it’s a crucial one. It connects vital roads and railways to other cities like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which are part of Ukraine’s main defensive line in Donetsk.

    Why has Russia amassed 110,000 troops in Ukraine's Pokrovsk region?

    US News4 hours ago
    Beyoncé's shirt featuring Buffalo Soldiers has sparked controversy, with historians noting the complex legacy of these soldiers. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

    Beyoncé faces over T-shirt at Juneteenth concert: What is the controversy?

    Music4 hours ago

    World News

    President Donald Trump said he hopes his Big Beautiful Bill will clear the Senate

    Big Beautiful Bill: List of Republicans who will vote against Trump's measure

    2 hours ago
    Following a ceasefire with Israel, Iran has reopened its central and western airspace to international overflights.

    Iran reopens central and western airspace after ceasefire with Israel: Report

    2 hours ago
    Elon Musk’s remarks come while the US Senate is getting ready for an important vote on Saturday (local time).

    ‘Utterly insane, destructive’: Elon Musk on latest Senate draft bill

    11 minutes ago
    Ministry of External Affairs has rejected Pakistan statement "seeking to blame India for the attack" in Waziristan with the "contempt it deserves."

    India rejects Pakistan Army’s claim on Waziristan attack with contempt

    1 hour ago
    The Department of Justice has settled its lawsuit against Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks. Photographer: Ian Maule/Bloomberg

    DOJ settles with HPE and Juniper Networks: What you need to know

    1 hour ago
    President Donald Trump said he hopes his Big Beautiful Bill will clear the Senate

    Big Beautiful Bill: List of Republicans who will vote against Trump's measure

    2 hours ago
    Following a ceasefire with Israel, Iran has reopened its central and western airspace to international overflights.

    Iran reopens central and western airspace after ceasefire with Israel: Report

    2 hours ago
    Elon Musk’s remarks come while the US Senate is getting ready for an important vote on Saturday (local time).

    ‘Utterly insane, destructive’: Elon Musk on latest Senate draft bill

    11 minutes ago
    Ministry of External Affairs has rejected Pakistan statement "seeking to blame India for the attack" in Waziristan with the "contempt it deserves."

    India rejects Pakistan Army’s claim on Waziristan attack with contempt

    1 hour ago
    Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, former US Vice President Kamala Harris, former US President Joe Biden, Gwen Walz, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attend Melussa Hortman and her husband's funeral services. Alex Kormann/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

    Melissa Hortman’s private funeral service: Joe Biden, Tim Walz and others attend

    2 hours ago
    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married in Venice.

    Wedding of the Year: How much did Bezos-Sánchez star-studded event cost?

    2 hours ago
    At least 14 soldiers killed in suicide car bombing in Pakistan’s North Waziristan.

    ‘800 kg explosives’: How suicide blast hit army convoy in Pak’s North Waziristan

    3 hours ago

    Entertainment

    William Shatner, at 94, lost 50 pounds, defying age stereotypes.

    Star Trek actor William Shatner shocks fans with 50‑pound weight loss at 94

    2 hours ago
    Olivia Rodrigo lit up London’s BST Hyde Park with a top track-filled set, surprise guests, and a show-stealing moment with Ed Sheeran.(Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

    Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran's surprise duet at BST Hyde Park goes viral: Watch

    3 hours ago
    Lady Gaga's studio album Mayhem released on March 7, 2025,

    Best albums of 2025 (so far): Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, Bad Bunny and more

    1 hour ago
    Hailey Bieber shared a photo of her breast milk

    Hailey Bieber shows off photo of her breast milk a year after giving birth

    1 hour ago
    JoJo Siwa revealed her choice of names for her future kid

    JoJo Siwa changes mind about baby names, reveals big decision for future kid

    1 hour ago
    William Shatner, at 94, lost 50 pounds, defying age stereotypes.

    Star Trek actor William Shatner shocks fans with 50‑pound weight loss at 94

    2 hours ago
    Olivia Rodrigo lit up London’s BST Hyde Park with a top track-filled set, surprise guests, and a show-stealing moment with Ed Sheeran.(Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP)

    Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran's surprise duet at BST Hyde Park goes viral: Watch

    3 hours ago
    Lady Gaga's studio album Mayhem released on March 7, 2025,

    Best albums of 2025 (so far): Lady Gaga, Bon Iver, Bad Bunny and more

    1 hour ago
    Hailey Bieber shared a photo of her breast milk

    Hailey Bieber shows off photo of her breast milk a year after giving birth

    1 hour ago

    Trending

    US actress Rihanna (R) and ASAP Rocky arrive for the world premier of the new film "Les Schtroumpfs"

    Pregnant Rihanna attends Paris Fashion Show with son Riot to support A$AP Rocky

    1 hour ago
    The Chicago Bulls have traded point guard Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers after four injury-plagued seasons. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    NBA free agency 2025:Chicago Bulls trade Lonzo Ball to Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro

    3 hours ago
    How Rekha's styling in Silsila attempted to redefine the taboo trope of the 'other woman'

    How Rekha's styling in Silsila redefined the taboo trope of the 'other woman'

    4 hours ago
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House after a Supreme Court ruling curbing judges' power in a case tied to birthright citizenship.

    Trump's tariffs might take the spark out of July 4 fireworks this year

    4 hours ago
    Laid off from a US startup, a man shared how his <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 LPA pay became a hurdle in job hunts.

    Man with 50 LPA laid off from US startup struggles to land new job

    5 hours ago
    The 2025 NBA Draft in Brooklyn saw the Dallas Mavericks select Cooper Flagg as No. 1 and the San Antonio Spurs pick Dylan Harper at No. 2 among other highlights. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

    NBA Draft 2025: Top value picks, major surprises and other highlights

    5 hours ago
    Late-night shooting at Myrtle Beach restaurant leaves one dead, one injured; suspect in custody.

    Myrtle Beach Shooting: One dead, another injured and suspect arrested

    5 hours ago
    Trump's birthright citizenship policy faces ongoing legal challenges after the Supreme Court's recent ruling.

    Birthright citizenship case: What US Supreme Court ruling means for immigrants

    6 hours ago
    Delta Air Lines will inspect over 100 aircraft after severe storms caused significant disruptions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    Atlanta storm: Evacuation at airport, over 100 Delta planes to be inspected

    6 hours ago
    Jennifer Aniston expressed interest in revisiting her role as Dr. Julia Harris from the film Horrible Bosses.

    Jennifer Aniston wants to revisit this past project. Hint: It's not Friends

    6 hours ago

    Lifestyle

    How Rekha's styling in Silsila attempted to redefine the taboo trope of the 'other woman'

    How Rekha's styling in Silsila redefined the taboo trope of the 'other woman'

    4 hours ago
    Catch It Live on Sunday, 29 June 2025

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 29 June 2025

    5 hours ago
    Chronic stress and lifestyle choices fuel heart disease in young adults.

    Cardiologist shares why young adults are increasingly at risk for heart disease

    5 hours ago
    Yoga releases emotional tension in the body, promoting clarity and balance.

    How practising yoga can help you let go of stress and reconnect with yourself

    7 hours ago
    Lauren Sachez was a custom D&G bride with a heavy hand of some vintage Sophia Loren for inspiration

    Lauren Sanchez's Sophia Loren-inspired wedding gown took nearly 2 years to plan

    7 hours ago
    Explore Amazon’s latest discounts on office chairs featuring sleek, comfortable designs that suit both work and leisure at home.

    Office chair price drop: Up to 80% off on the best brands like Green Soul

    8 hours ago
    Know the early warning signs of kidney cysts and kidney tumour.

    Kidney cysts vs. kidney tumour: Urologist shares how to spot the differences

    8 hours ago

    India News

    Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    ‘Gajar ka halwa, moong dal halwa, aam ras What Shubhanshu Shukla took to ISS

    3 hours ago
    Three accused and a security guard have been arrested in the gangrape case.

    Kolkata gang-rape: CCTV video shows victim forced into guard’s room, say police

    3 hours ago
    Officials associated with the construction had argued that they had no other option but to build the bridge this way given the paucity of land and presence of a metro rail station nearby.

    MP government suspends 7 engineers over bridge with 90-degree turn in Bhopal

    1 hour ago
    Devotees participate in the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, in Puri.

    3 women on way to Puri's Rath Yatra die in road accident

    1 hour ago
    Shashi Tharoor recently led a delegation of Indian MPs to the US and other nations to engage on the global counter-terrorism issues.

    ‘If there are issues to discuss…’: Tharoor reacts to his cryptic ‘bird’ post

    3 hours ago
    Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    ‘Gajar ka halwa, moong dal halwa, aam ras What Shubhanshu Shukla took to ISS

    3 hours ago
    Three accused and a security guard have been arrested in the gangrape case.

    Kolkata gang-rape: CCTV video shows victim forced into guard’s room, say police

    3 hours ago
    Officials associated with the construction had argued that they had no other option but to build the bridge this way given the paucity of land and presence of a metro rail station nearby.

    MP government suspends 7 engineers over bridge with 90-degree turn in Bhopal

    1 hour ago
    Devotees participate in the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, in Puri.

    3 women on way to Puri's Rath Yatra die in road accident

    1 hour ago
    TMC MLA Madan Mitra offered advise to all girls and said 'don't go if someone calls you, offering you a position in the unit when college is closed'.

    TMC MLA Madan Mitra stirs row over Kolkata gang-rape case: ‘If she hadn't gone…’

    3 hours ago
    A 24-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped inside the south Kolkata law college campus in Kasba on Wednesday evening. (HT Photo)

    West Bengal: College security guard held in Kolkata law college gang-rape case

    3 hours ago
    During the exchange, PM Modi told Shukla: "Your historic journey will further strengthen students' resolve to explore space."

    ‘Sky is never the limit, not for me, you, or India’: Shubhanshu Shukla tells PM

    3 hours ago

    Cricket

    Prithvi Shaw spills the beans on the rough phase of his career.

    Shaw gave ‘less time to cricket’: ‘I used to practice 8 hours, now it is 4’

    2 days ago

    Siraj faces wrath after Leeds loss, told ‘don’t bowl with your heart, bowl…'

    3 days ago

    Vaughan predicts doom for Gambhir and Gill; changes prediction for Test series

    3 days ago

    Rishabh Pant reaches career-best ranking with twin centuries against England

    3 days ago

    ‘India batting line-up like dobermann dog’: Karthik highlights viral description

    3 days ago

    ‘Ravi Shastri was right’: Shubman Gill's shortcomings lay bare in Kohli reminder

    3 days ago

    Gavaskar calls for shake-up as Sudharsan, Nair enter radar after Leeds flop

    3 days ago

    Shaw gave ‘less time to cricket’: ‘I used to practice 8 hours, now it is 4’

    2 days ago

    Siraj faces wrath after Leeds loss, told ‘don’t bowl with your heart, bowl…'

    3 days ago

    Vaughan predicts doom for Gambhir and Gill; changes prediction for Test series

    3 days ago
    Rishabh Pant achieves his career-best ICC ranking.

    Rishabh Pant reaches career-best ranking with twin centuries against England

    3 days ago

    ‘India batting line-up like dobermann dog’: Karthik highlights viral description

    3 days ago

    ‘Ravi Shastri was right’: Shubman Gill's shortcomings lay bare in Kohli reminder

    3 days ago

    Gavaskar calls for shake-up as Sudharsan, Nair enter radar after Leeds flop

    3 days ago
    Explore more sections

    Astrology

    Read your Monthly Horoscope for July 2025.

    Monthly Horoscope for July 2025: Astrological insight for each zodiac sign

    7 hours ago
    Numerology Horoscope Today: Predictions for June 28, 2025

    Daily Numerology Horoscope Today: Predictions for 28 June 2025

    18 hours ago
    Read your weekly tarot prediction for June 29- July 5, 2025.

    Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 29- July 5, 2025

    1 hour ago
    Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for June 28, 2025

    Tarot Horoscope Today: Zodiac Sign Predictions for June 28, 2025

    19 hours ago
    Love and Relationship Horoscope for June 28, 2025

    Love and Relationship Horoscope for June 28, 2025

    20 hours ago
    Explore your horoscope

    Photos

    Best Dressed: Kim Kardashian wowed in a sparkling black dress, accessorized with dazzling Moussaieff jewelry, featuring two statement necklaces. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane12

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding: Best and worst dressed celebrities | Pics

    9 hours ago
    Lauren Sanchez flashed a smile and blew a kiss to onlookers as she departed the Aman hotel with Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP)6

    Lauren Sanchez’s pre-wedding look: 60s headscarf, ‘LB’ bracelet & more | In Pics

    1 day ago
    The initiative aimed to raise awareness of the "social and climate injustice", according to Greenpeace. It asserted that "Bezos embodies an economic and social model that is leading us towards collapse" and that lifestyles fueled by "the arrogance of a few billionaires" are damaging the planet.12

    Photos: Bezos-Sanchez final wedding party at Venice gala marred by protests

    4 hours ago
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos arrive to Aman Venice hotel, for the last event of their wedding celebrations, in Venice, Italy, June 28, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane8

    Bezos-Sanchez wedding: Newlyweds break cover as they head for breakfast

    7 hours ago
    Queen Rania of Jordan, center, leaves a hotel for wedding celebrations of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, in Venice, Italy, Friday, June 27, 2025. &nbsp;The 54-year-old wore the most eye-catching dress and stunning Barbie pink accessories to the reception on Thursday, opting for a soft, summer-ready wedding guest appearance.7

    Photos: Queen Rania of Jordan adds Royal touch to Jeff Bezos' Venetian wedding

    7 hours ago
    Best Dressed: Kim Kardashian wowed in a sparkling black dress, accessorized with dazzling Moussaieff jewelry, featuring two statement necklaces. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane12

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding: Best and worst dressed celebrities | Pics

    9 hours ago
    Lauren Sanchez flashed a smile and blew a kiss to onlookers as she departed the Aman hotel with Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Stefano Rellandini / AFP)6

    Lauren Sanchez’s pre-wedding look: 60s headscarf, ‘LB’ bracelet & more | In Pics

    1 day ago
    The initiative aimed to raise awareness of the "social and climate injustice", according to Greenpeace. It asserted that "Bezos embodies an economic and social model that is leading us towards collapse" and that lifestyles fueled by "the arrogance of a few billionaires" are damaging the planet.12

    Photos: Bezos-Sanchez final wedding party at Venice gala marred by protests

    4 hours ago
    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos arrive to Aman Venice hotel, for the last event of their wedding celebrations, in Venice, Italy, June 28, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane8

    Bezos-Sanchez wedding: Newlyweds break cover as they head for breakfast

    7 hours ago

    Videos

    IRGC bombards Trump with personal attacks, calls him ‘nonsense, delusional’

    IRGC bombards Trump with personal attacks, calls him ‘nonsense, delusional’

    2 hours ago
    Over 270 families affected as intense rain & floods wash away homes in Venezuela

    Over 270 families affected as intense rain & floods wash away homes in Venezuela

    1 day ago
    Gazans lash out at U. S. -run aid distribution sites amid Israel’s onslaught

    Gazans lash out at U. S. -run aid distribution sites amid Israel’s onslaught

    1 day ago
    How much did Israel-Iran war cost America…

    How much did Israel-Iran war cost America…

    1 day ago
    Trump unaware as Queen Maxima of Netherlands ‘mocks’ him on camera

    Trump unaware as Queen Maxima of Netherlands ‘mocks’ him on camera

    2 days ago
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes