Alzarri Joseph fires back at Daren Sammy for ‘selection declined’ comment: ‘Controversial without context’

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph has finally addressed the circumstances surrounding his absence from the ongoing home Test series against Pakistan, pushing back against comments from head coach Daren Sammy about his availability. Earlier, when Cricket West Indies announced the squad for the two-match series, the board stated that Joseph would miss the assignment due to personal reasons. Alzarri Joseph fires back at head coach Daren Sammy (AFP)

However, a day later, coach Sammy told the media that the fast bowler had been selected but had chosen not to accept the call-up, describing the situation as one where Joseph had "declined selection."

Joseph has now offered his side of the story, saying the coach's remarks did not fully reflect the circumstances behind his decision.

"We had a chat, myself and the head coach. I've also had a chat with CWI, and if you realise the statement CWI released said personal reasons. Mr Sammy, being around for a long time, he knows exactly what that statement would have done so, to be honest, I have nothing to say to Mr Sammy in terms of his statement," Joseph said on the Antigua Observer's Good Morning Jojo Sports Show.

"As I said, he knows exactly what that statement would have done and the narrative it would have pushed in the public. Obviously, I've been out for an entire year. I haven't played at international intensity for so long after having a second stress fracture," Joseph added.

He further described Sammy's comments as "controversial" and lacking the necessary context, explaining that his recent injury history played a significant role in his thinking.

“We spoke about me playing the two Test matches here, playing five back-to-back ODIs [against New Zealand earlier this month], and how my body was feeling, and I knew to myself, my body was not ready to go into another Test series. So, the statement in itself is controversial, without context,” the pacer further said.

Relationship between Sammy and Joseph The right-arm quick revealed that he remains mindful of managing his workload after recovering from a stress fracture in his lower back. The injury sidelined him for nearly a year and forced him to miss West Indies' tours of India and New Zealand before he returned during the Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Having only recently resumed international cricket, Joseph said he wanted to take a cautious approach to avoid any setbacks in his recovery.

The differing public accounts have inevitably raised questions about the relationship between Joseph and Sammy, particularly as the West Indies prepare for a busy international schedule. Whether the episode has any lasting impact on their working dynamic remains to be seen.

"I'm a professional, so I'm going to go to work. I am representing the West Indies. I'm not representing Daren Sammy, so for me, I'm neither here nor there in terms of a relationship," Joseph said.

“I don't go there to make friends. I go there to work and do a job and represent the people of the West Indies,” he added.