Quote of the day by Kiara Advani: 'People will pull you down. Your own rejections may make you feel bad, but if…'

Kiara Advani celebrates her 35th birthday on July 31. On the occasion of her birthday, let's revisit one of her old interviews from 2019, in which she shared insightful advice on how to deal with negativity, both from the criticism of others around you and your own self-doubt. Her message back then was simple but is evergreen, as it is still relevant today. Irrespective of the circumstances, knowing how to navigate turbulent times with confidence is an ability that can help you protect yourself from losing faith in yourself.



“Don't give up on yourself; don't let anyone draw you down. There will be bad days. Everybody has bad days. People will pull you down. Your own rejections may make you feel bad, but if you don't believe in yourself, then nobody else will.”

What does her message mean? If you look at it, the message is simple and does not require much explanation, as it addresses something you may inherently already know and understand. However, the simplest lessons in life are also the toughest to follow and implement. When you suffer the blows of back-to-back setbacks, you may spiral into self-doubt and begin questioning your worth and abilities. But do not let these difficult experiences convince you to stop trying. During challenging times, self-belief is all you've got- the anchor to keep you grounded and calm as you persevere and move to recover from the setback.

The actor also advocated that you have your back and stay unaffected by malicious criticism and not feel doubtful, insecure and disappointed.

So you cannot let setbacks or negativity be a judge of your character. When you fail, of course, you will feel disheartened, but it is not the end of the world, as when one door closes, another opens. This does not imply you are incapable, undeserving or weak.

You may experience a few bad days, but bad days cannot tell you if you should be pursuing your goals or not. One bad day does not mean a bad life or bad character. People may mock and make fun of your failures, but when you have your self-belief intact, nothing can affect you. And before you know it, you have sailed through the bad days.