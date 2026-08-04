Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Karan Wahi reveals painful rubber bullet injuries after Gaurav Khanna, says season is ‘scariest’

Just a day after the photos taken by television actor Gaurav Khanna about his injuries on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 caused uproar about the intensity of the tasks, actor Karan Wahi, another contestant from the same show, himself revealed the bruises that he suffered following his participation in the rubber bullet stunt. In addition to the photos, the actor also recalled reasons for why the stunt show remains one of his most enjoyable experiences. Karan Wahi and Gaurav Khanna in a deadly task on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. (Colors TV)

Karan Wahi on his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey Posting pictures of his injuries on Instagram, Karan has stated that Khatron Ke Khiladi is very close to his heart because the show always challenges him to go above and beyond himself. “Khatron ke khiladi is by far my fav show. Not because I am a DareDevil or I like Adventure. I am scared of everything that the show makes you do. But I love it because it teaches me things about myself I never thought I had in me,” he wrote.

Karan also revealed that this is his third time on the show, but he believes this season has tested him the most both mentally and physically. “This is the third time I'm doing this, and it's been the scariest and the most pain-enduring season. But something about this show makes me fall in love with it even more. It's made me soo much more than who I am. It's taught me who I can be if I want to...#thankyou,” he added.

The actor described the rubber bullet challenge as the hardest stunt he has ever attempted and urged viewers not to imitate it under any circumstances. “Here is the most Difficult Stunt i have been a part of Watch #kkk15 And see all ur favs face fear like never before. Also DONT TRY THIS ANYWHERE Just DONTT,” he concluded his post.

(Warning: The image contains visuals that may be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised).